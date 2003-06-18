DOPING IN FOOTBALL
Whether it is fear of failure, bad advice by a coach or doctor, a need to speed up recovery, or simple ignorance, the results of doping in football are the same: players can not only lose their professional career and damage their personal reputation, they can also harm their physical and mental health for the rest of their lives.
FIFA’s anti-doping approach
FIFA’s priority is to safeguard the physical health and mental integrity of players, uphold and preserve the ethics of sport and ensure that all competitors have an equal chance.
That is why, as well as working with national associations and confederations in football, FIFA has joined forces with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and national anti-doping organisations to fight doping effectively.
FIFA sets the anti-doping rules in football in line with the WADA Code – the definitive anti-doping rulebook – and has a worldwide network of professional and trained doping control officers who help conduct doping controls in and out of competition.
The rules
FIFA’s Anti-Doping Regulations establish the doping control process and the sanctions that apply if a player is found to have broken the rules.