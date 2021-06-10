FAQs
If you are selected for a doping control, you might have a few questions.
You can be selected in one of two ways: by a random draw or targeted testing.
In a random draw, the doping control officer picks out players at random, usually at half-time in the doping control room. To make sure the draw is done fairly and properly, a representative of each team is called to witness the process.
With targeted testing, you or your team are chosen for the doping control for a specific reason, determined by the testing authority, which could be FIFA, your confederation or the anti-doping organisation in the country where you are competing.
Doping controls can take place either “in competition” – immediately after the final whistle of a match – or “out of competition” – at any time of day and in any location.
Doping controls take as long as they need to, so it really depends on how quickly we can get the samples we need. What is important is to stay relaxed and everything will flow much more easily.
There is no limit to the number of times a player can be tested each year, whether in competition, out of competition, or by random or targeted testing.
Refusing to take part in a doping control can lead to the same consequences as a positive test. If you refuse to take a test when notified, you must provide the reason why on the relevant form and inform the governing body as soon as possible.
Doping controls are the only way of making sure that our sport stays clean and fair for everyone.
Remember: doping controls are nothing personal – they keep our sport clean.