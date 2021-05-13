Rules & Reports

FIFA, world’s football governing body, also acts as the legislator in all kinds of football activities.
FIFA, through its Congress, the FIFA Council or the Secretary General, passes various types of legal documents that have an impact on the day-to-day activities of football all over the world.
This section contains these legal documents in the context of the activities of the FIFA Legal & Compliance Division, all downloadable in PDF format. You will find the current versions of the various sets of rules and regulations, including but not limited to the FIFA Statutes, the FIFA Governance Regulations, the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, the FIFA Code of Ethics, the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the FIFA Regulations on Working with Intermediaries, etc.