According to article 54 of the FIFA Statutes, the Football Tribunal shall pass decisions relating to football-related disputes and regulatory applications. The Football Tribunal is composed of three chambers:

the Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) ;

the Players’ Status Chamber (PSC) ; and

the Agents Chamber (AC).

The functions of the Football Tribunal are governed by the Procedural Rules Governing the Football Tribunal (Procedural Rules), as issued by the FIFA Council. The jurisdiction of the Football Tribunal to make decisions is set out in various FIFA regulations, including the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP) and the Regulations Governing the Application of the FIFA Statutes (RGAS).

