According to art. 26 of the RSTP, cases under the jurisdiction of the Football Tribunal may be referred to mediation. Mediation is a flexible process conducted confidentially in which a neutral person actively assists the parties in working towards a negotiated agreement to settle a dispute. FIFA offers this voluntary and confidential service for parties free of charge and it encourages parties to use this method to amicably resolve their disputes with other members of the football family. Each mediation shall be conducted by an appointed mediator from the FIFA Mediators list and in accordance with the FIFA Mediation Guidelines.