Strategic Objectives for the Global Game: 2023-2027

Excitement rises on the eve of the FIFA Series

FIFA is working on a wide range of topics from improving the women's game and developing football around the world to ensuring better football governance structures.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 16: During the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Group D match between Portugal and Mexico at Dubai Design District Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Member Associations
FIFA Member Associations in focus (February/March 2024)
19 Mar 2024
30th January 2021 Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Libertadores Cup, Final, Palmeiras versus Santos The winners trophy in profile PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK ActionPlus12263863 DiaEsportivo
Organisation
How the 2024 CONMEBOL Libertadores draw shapes the race for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™
19 Mar 2024
CAIRO, EGYPT - OCTOBER 06: Egypt fans before the FIFA U20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Egypt and Costa Rica at the Cairo International Stadium on October 6, 2009 in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Shaun Botterill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Organisation
Egypt announced as host as FIFA Series pilot phase expanded
18 Mar 2024
Spain's forward #08 Mariona Caldentey celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the UEFA Women's Nations League final football match between Spain and France at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, on February 28, 2024. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP) (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images)
Women's Ranking
Spain soaring, Solomon Islands climbing
15 Mar 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - MARCH 14: FIFA President Gianni Infantino (C) with FIFA Deputy Secretary General Alasdair Bell (L) and FIFA Secretary General ad interim Mattias Grafström (R) during a FIFA Council Meeting at HoF, Home of FIFA on March 14, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA Council
FIFA Council takes key decisions ahead of the 74th FIFA Congress
14 Mar 2024
CAF Capacity Building Workshop taking place in Cairo.
Women's Football
Capacity-Building in Africa: Women's empowerment in focus
FIFA U-17 World Cup Trophy
Organisation
Qatar appointed as host of FIFA U-17 World Cup™ annually from 2025 to 2029
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Trophy
Organisation
Morocco awarded multi-year hosting rights to FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup™
FRANCE, PARIS - MARCH 11: Benin Sport Minister Benoît M. K. Dato and FIFA Member Associations Director Africa Gelson Fernandes pose for a photo during a meeting at FIFA Paris Offices on March 11, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by FIFA)
Member Associations
Benin's football development focus of Paris talks
KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY - JULY 15: A TV camera is silhouetted during the Second Bundesliga match between 1. FC Kaiserslautern and Hannover 96 at Fritz-Walter-Stadion on July 15, 2022 in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)
Commercial
Tender processes open for media rights to the FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA World Cup 2030™ in Bulgaria, Czechia, Hungary, Moldova, Romania and Slovakia
Atletico Madrid's French forward #07 Antoine Griezmann celebrates with teammates scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League group E football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Lazio at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on December 13, 2023. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP) (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)
Organisation
Atlético Madrid or Juventus set to book place in Mundial de Clubes 25™ as qualifying race continues

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ Tournament recap

The ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup was co-hosted by Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand in what was a record-breaking tournament of firsts.

Strategic Objectives for the Global Game: 2023-2027

FIFA's focus centres on 11 strategic objectives for the next four years.

FIFA Female Health Project Snapshot

FIFA aims to accelerate all areas of the game with a particular focus on female athletes’ health, well-being and performance.

'Setting the Pace' FIFA Benchmarking Report (3rd Edition)

FIFA has unveiled the third edition of 'Setting the Pace', the only global women’s football benchmarking report that offers unparalleled insights into the factors driving success in women's football clubs and leagues worldwide

Member Associations Survey Report

To inform the areas of focus over the coming years, the Women’s Football: Member Associations Survey Report 2023 was complied to build on the findings of the equivalent report published in 2019.

Football Unites the World

Football Unites the World is a global movement to inspire, unite and develop through football. It brings people together, all over the world, to celebrate the beautiful game.

FIFA Women's Football Convention 2023

The second edition of the FIFA Women’s Football Convention took place in Sydney/Gadigal, Australia, on 18 and 19 August 2023 as the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ came to its thrilling conclusion.

World Ranking

World Ranking

The official world rankings of the international men's and women's teams.

FIFA/Coca-Cola World ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
1
ARG
Argentina
Argentina
1855.20
2
FRA
France
France
1845.44
3
ENG
England
England
1800.05
4
BEL
Belgium
Belgium
1798.46
5
BRA
Brazil
Brazil
1784.09

Updated 15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
1
ESP
Spain
Spain
2085.96
2
ENG
England
England
2021.41
3
FRA
France
France
2018.81
4
USA
USA
USA
2011.20
5
GER
Germany
Germany
2005.24

Updated 15 Mar 2024

INSIDE FIFA

About FIFA

FIFA exists to govern football and to develop the game around the world. Since 2016, the organization has been evolving rapidly to become an organization that can more effectively serve our game for the benefit of the world.

Women's Football

FIFA has made sizeable strides off the pitch to hasten the growth of women’s football.

Social Impact

FIFA is actively working to improve the lives of people around the world through the work of FIFA Foundation and its Social Responsibility programmes

Football Development

Pursuing the Goal 7 of The Vision 2020-2023, FIFA so far has laid building blocks for further growth through many examples of reinforced governance structures and the development of professionals and systems operating within them.

Technical

FIFA followed parallel pathways in using technology for the benefit of the whole football community in 2020.

Legal & Compliance

As world football’s governing body, FIFA is firmly committed to the principles of the rule of law, good governance and transparency

FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking

Updated ranking table for Men's and Women's teams.

