FIFA plays a fundamental role in society, and therefore adherence to good governance principles is fundamental to FIFA’s broader social mission. As world football’s governing body, FIFA is firmly committed to the principles of the rule of law, good governance and transparency. In this context, the FIFA Legal & Compliance Division plays a key role within the organisation.
The FIFA Legal & Compliance Division provides all kind of legal and compliance advice to the various FIFA divisions and to all internal bodies and committees, which, primarily, are governed by the FIFA Statutes and regulations. The FIFA Legal & Compliance Division is also responsible for the whole of FIFA’s legal portfolio in cases before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) or ordinary courts.
The division has various sub-divisions, which are then split up into different departments, covering the fundamental legal and compliance areas of FIFA.
The FIFA Legal & Compliance Division comprises around 150 staff members, 55 per cent of whom are women and 45 per cent are men, from 30 different countries. The division aims to contribute towards FIFA’s new vision to promote the game of football, protect its integrity and bring the game to all.