HOW IT WORKS
In order to make sure football stays clean, random doping controls are conducted.
This means testing players’ blood and/or urine to make sure they are not using any prohibited substances or methods.
FIFA’s Anti-Doping Unit manages the anti-doping programme for all FIFA competitions and can ask players to take part in a doping control at any time.
The main focus is on players who are in FIFA’s international registered testing pool (IRTP) and who are either taking part in or preparing for a competition.