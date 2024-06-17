FIFA’s vision is to make football truly global, helping it to reach its potential in every part of the world. We want to make the game truly accessible and inclusive so that everyone who wants to play can join in without barriers, wherever they are. We can’t do it alone. FIFA’s partners all play a vital role in moving football forward.

As the guardians of football, we are committed to spreading the positive power of the game around the globe. This can only be achieved by FIFA setting the highest ethical and integrity standards for others to follow. The Code of Conduct for Third Parties represents our ongoing commitment to operating with integrity and defines how we do business the right way, united by one set of key values that guide our daily decisions and actions.