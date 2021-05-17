FIFA’s comprehensive Compliance Programme helps to build transparency, foster ethical behaviour, identify risks, define policies and create procedures.

FIFA’s Compliance Programme includes:

Tone at the top

Creation of a dedicated Compliance team with clear roles and responsibilities

Reporting to senior management and to the Audit & Compliance Committee

Strong support from senior management with clear message (see Code of Conduct)

Risk Assessment

Through a series of questions on four Compliance Focus areas (Bribery & Corruption, Fraud, Conflict of Interest, Reputational Risks and International Trade Controls), FIFA identified and benchmarked the relevant risks facing each FIFA division, allowing it to prioritise and assess the controls in place to mitigate them. Together with each division a tailor-made action plan is put in place focusing on risk awareness, risk-mitigation training and controls.

Our mission is to implement a modern Compliance Risk Assessment method, by:

giving risk ownership to the line of business,

providing tools for identification of risks,

enhancing objectivity using data and benchmarking,

creating outputs that allow the evaluation of program effectiveness and

risk based execution of tasks adding value to FIFA as a whole.

Additionally, as part of its modern Compliance program, FIFA Compliance reviews processed on a risk-based approach to ensure compliance with relevant regulations.

On a systemic basis e.g. conflicts of interest are assessed and reviewed and, where needed, mitigating actions are identified.

Monitoring, review and due diligence

Central review of Forward funding to member associations and remedy any detected issues

A programme designed to conduct due diligence on relevant third parties

Review concerns raised and properly investigate with advice to senior management

Third Party Due Diligence

FIFA operates in all countries of the globe, and certain countries, individuals and international organisations may be subject to restrictions on transactions that are commonly referred to as “sanctions” or “embargoes”.

FIFA performs risk-based screening and due diligence on key business partners to comply with international trade control restrictions and to ensure a good understanding of who we are doing business with.

Central review reports

FIFA is committed to ensuring that all FIFA Forward development funds are fully accounted for and exclusively directed to core footballing operations, projects and activities. To conduct independent central reviews, globally recognised auditors are engaged to ensure FIFA has a more comprehensive picture of the financial management capacities, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats relating to all beneficiaries of FIFA Forward funds.

Compliance at the FIFA World Cup™

FIFA developed a comprehensive compliance programme for the FIFA World Cup to build transparency, foster ethical behaviour, identify risks, define policies, create procedures and implement prompt corrective measures where necessary, with a focus on due diligence, supporting FIFA Sponsors, assisting participating teams and on-site compliance support.

FIFA World Cup™ bidding process

FIFA established a new bidding process to ensure that the selection of host nations for the FIFA World Cup would be as open and transparent as possible and to monitor key elements of the process, from the equal treatment of participating member associations to the final evaluation of bid books, including a substantial compliance programme, covering everything from risk assessment to policy definitions.

Policies, Procedures and Controls

Launched in December 2017, the revised FIFA Code of Conduct defines both FIFA’s core values and the compliance responsibilities of its employees and the wider association. The code sets out clear rules and guidance for FIFA team members, placing their obligations within the context of FIFA’s values and commitment to conducting business with integrity. Following the launch of the revised Code of Conduct, FIFA launched a new set of guidelines tailored to FIFA’s business on specific compliance topics: anti-bribery and corruption, conflicts of interest, gifts and hospitality, international trade controls and reputational risk.

The documents offer clear guidance and advice, are easy to read, contain very limited legal definitions and use the same design elements to help the reader understand the content quickly. They also contain real-life examples and frequently asked questions to make them relevant to our employee’s daily business.

Training & Communication