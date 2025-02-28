As set out in the FIFA President’s “Football Unites the World” vision (Strategic Objectives for the Global Game: 2023-2027), FIFA takes its social responsibilities seriously and is committed to enabling sustainable development, particularly in relation to climate-related aspects and human rights. These efforts have been defined and refined over the past 20 years, considering environmental, social and economic aspects, and continue to evolve in line with international best practice.
FIFA’s approach is to develop, implement and report against standardised sustainability (and human rights) strategies for events, whilst also contributing to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, applying sustainable sourcing requirements, taking climate action and fostering more sustainable football infrastructure and operations, including waste management and tobacco control.