Haitian Football Federation
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fhf.ht
Address
26,
rue Mercier-Laham,
Delmas 60,
Delmas,
PORT-AU-PRINCE
Haiti
Phone: +509/2914 7474
Email:info@fhf.ht
Organisation
Chairperson of the Normalisation Committee
Luis HERNANDEZ
General Secretary
Carlo MARCELIN
Patrick MASSENAT
Media And Communication Manager
Louis CHARLES
Technical Director
Pierre CHERY
National Coach Men
Sebastien MIGNE
National Coach Women
Malou QUIGNETTE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Wilson TILUS
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Wilson TILUS
Referee Coordinator
Joseph Marckingson NATOUX
Futsal Coordinator
Frederic AUPONT
