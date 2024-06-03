FIFA.com

Haitian Football Federation

Haitian Football Federation
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fhf.ht

Address

26,

rue Mercier-Laham,

Delmas 60,

Delmas,

PORT-AU-PRINCE

Haiti

Contact

Phone: +509/2914 7474

Email:info@fhf.ht

Organisation

Chairperson of the Normalisation Committee

Luis HERNANDEZ

General Secretary

Carlo MARCELIN

Patrick MASSENAT

Media And Communication Manager

Louis CHARLES

Technical Director

Pierre CHERY

National Coach Men

Sebastien MIGNE

National Coach Women

Malou QUIGNETTE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Wilson TILUS

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Wilson TILUS

Referee Coordinator

Joseph Marckingson NATOUX

Futsal Coordinator

Frederic AUPONT

Haiti Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
Cookie Settings