Guyana Football Federation

Guyana Football Federation
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.gffonline.com

Address

Lot 17 Dadanawa Street Section "K" Campbellville,

GEORGETOWN

Guyana

Contact

Phone: +592/227 8758

Email:info@guyanafootball.org

Fax: +592/225 2096

Organisation

President

Wayne FORDE

Vice President

Dion INNISS

Jullian LOVELL

Rawlston ADAMS

Acting General Secretary

Vanetta SAMPSON

Technical Director

Bryan JOSEPH

National Coach Men

Wayne DOVER

National Coach Women

Omar KHAN

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Lenval Antoney PEART

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Lenval Antoney PEART

Referee Coordinator

Lenval Antoney PEART

Guyana Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
