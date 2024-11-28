Guyana Football Federation
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.gffonline.com
Address
Lot 17 Dadanawa Street Section "K" Campbellville,
GEORGETOWN
Guyana
Contact
Phone: +592/227 8758
Email:info@guyanafootball.org
Fax: +592/225 2096
Organisation
President
Wayne FORDE
Vice President
Dion INNISS
Jullian LOVELL
Rawlston ADAMS
Acting General Secretary
Vanetta SAMPSON
Technical Director
Bryan JOSEPH
National Coach Men
Wayne DOVER
National Coach Women
Omar KHAN
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Lenval Antoney PEART
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Lenval Antoney PEART
Referee Coordinator
Lenval Antoney PEART
Updates from the Guyana Football Federation
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
Football Development
More playing opportunities: FIFA Member Associations embrace the first FIFA Series
22 Mar 2024