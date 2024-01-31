FIFA.com

Jamaica Football Federation

Contact

Official Site

www.jff.football

Address

20 St. Lucia Crescent,

5 KINGSTON

Jamaica

Phone: +1-876/929 8036

Email:jamff.secretariat@jff.live

Fax: +1-876/929 0483

Organisation

President

Michael RICKETTS

Vice President

Bruce GAYNOR

Peter REID

Raymond ANDERSON

Raymond GRANT

General Secretary

Dennis CHUNG

Treasurer

Media And Communication Manager

Earl BAILEY

Technical Director

Wendell DOWNSWELL

National Coach Men

Steve McCLAREN

National Coach Women

Hubert BUSBY

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Dave MEIKLE

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Cardella SAMUELS

Referee Coordinator

Cardella SAMUELS

Futsal Coordinator

Wayne SHAW

Jamaica Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
