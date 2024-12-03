FIFA.com

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.footballfederationbelize.com

Address

26 Hummingbird Highway,

Belmopan,

P.O. Box 1742,

BELIZE CITY

Belize

Contact

Phone: +501-822/3410

Email:ffb@footballfederationbelize.bz

Fax: +501-822/3377

Organisation

President

Sergio CHUC

Vice President

Cruz GAMEZ

Marlon KUYLEN

Acting General Secretary

Ian JONES

Media And Communication Manager

John PALACIO

Technical Director

Philip MARIN

National Coach Men

Charlie SLUSHER

National Coach Women

Wayne CASIMIRO

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Marlon KUYLEN

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Omario CONTRERAS

Referee Coordinator

Omario CONTRERAS

Futsal Coordinator

Earl TRAPP

