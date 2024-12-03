Football Federation of Belize
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.footballfederationbelize.com
Address
26 Hummingbird Highway,
Belmopan,
P.O. Box 1742,
BELIZE CITY
Belize
Contact
Phone: +501-822/3410
Email:ffb@footballfederationbelize.bz
Fax: +501-822/3377
Organisation
President
Sergio CHUC
Vice President
Cruz GAMEZ
Marlon KUYLEN
Acting General Secretary
Ian JONES
Media And Communication Manager
John PALACIO
Technical Director
Philip MARIN
National Coach Men
Charlie SLUSHER
National Coach Women
Wayne CASIMIRO
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Marlon KUYLEN
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Omario CONTRERAS
Referee Coordinator
Omario CONTRERAS
Futsal Coordinator
Earl TRAPP
Updates from the Football Federation of Belize
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
FIFA Foundation
FIFA Foundation Digital Education Programme in Belize is “taking our kids into a new era”
10 Sept 2024
FIFA Organisation
Computer science and robotics classes delivered across Belize with FIFA Foundation support
10 May 2024