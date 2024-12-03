FIFA.com

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.dominicafa.com

Address

Patrick John Football House,

Bath Estate,

P.O. Box 1080,

ROSEAU

Dominica

Contact

Phone: +1-767/448 7577

Email:generalsecretary@dominicafa.org

Fax: +1-767/448 7587

Organisation

President

Glen ETIENNE

Vice President

Ken GEORGE

General Secretary

Jarsmine VIDAL-MATTHEW

Treasurer

Dexter DUCREAY

Media And Communication Manager

Gerald GEORGE

Technical Director

Jerome BARDOUILLE

National Coach Men

Ellington SABIN

National Coach Women

Ronnie GUSTAVE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Kurt CHRISTMAS

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Nehron WILLIAMS

Referee Coordinator

Nehron WILLIAMS

