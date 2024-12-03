Dominica Football Association
Official Sitewww.dominicafa.com
Address
Patrick John Football House,
Bath Estate,
P.O. Box 1080,
ROSEAU
Dominica
Phone: +1-767/448 7577
Email:generalsecretary@dominicafa.org
Fax: +1-767/448 7587
President
Glen ETIENNE
Vice President
Ken GEORGE
General Secretary
Jarsmine VIDAL-MATTHEW
Treasurer
Dexter DUCREAY
Media And Communication Manager
Gerald GEORGE
Technical Director
Jerome BARDOUILLE
National Coach Men
Ellington SABIN
National Coach Women
Ronnie GUSTAVE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Kurt CHRISTMAS
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Nehron WILLIAMS
Referee Coordinator
Nehron WILLIAMS
