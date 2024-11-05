Honduran Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fenafuth.org.hn
Address
Colonia santa fe 2da calle casa 2662,
P.O. Box 827,
827 TEGUCIGALPA
Honduras
Contact
Phone: +504/22 311 436
Email:ffh@ffh.hn
Fax: +504/22 398 826
Organisation
President
Jorge SALOMON
Vice President
Juan SAYBE
Miguel MOURRA
General Secretary
Jose Ernesto MEJIA
Treasurer
Ligia SANDOVAL
Media And Communication Manager
Edwin BANEGAS
Technical Director
Gerardo RAMOS
National Coach Men
Reinaldo RUEDA
National Coach Women
Fernando BANEGAS
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Oscar VELASQUEZ
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Jose PINEDA
Referee Coordinator
Arbitraje FENAFUTH
Jose PINEDA
Futsal Coordinator
Humberto GARCIA
Updates from the Honduran Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.