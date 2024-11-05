FIFA.com

Honduran Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fenafuth.org.hn

Address

Colonia santa fe 2da calle casa 2662,

P.O. Box 827,

827 TEGUCIGALPA

Honduras

Phone: +504/22 311 436

Email:ffh@ffh.hn

Fax: +504/22 398 826

Organisation

President

Jorge SALOMON

Vice President

Juan SAYBE

Miguel MOURRA

General Secretary

Jose Ernesto MEJIA

Treasurer

Ligia SANDOVAL

Media And Communication Manager

Edwin BANEGAS

Technical Director

Gerardo RAMOS

National Coach Men

Reinaldo RUEDA

National Coach Women

Fernando BANEGAS

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Oscar VELASQUEZ

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Jose PINEDA

Referee Coordinator

Arbitraje FENAFUTH

Jose PINEDA

Futsal Coordinator

Humberto GARCIA

