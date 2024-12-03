British Virgin Islands Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.bvifootball.com
Address
Chapel Hill,
East End,
VG1120 TORTOLA
British Virgin Islands
Contact
Phone: +1-284/494 5655
Email:general.secretary@bvifootball.com
Fax: +1-284/494 8968
Organisation
President
Avanell MORTON
Vice President
Aubrey LIBURD
General Secretary
Juliana LUKE
Treasurer
Kenrick GRANT
Media And Communication Manager
Charles JACKSON
Technical Director
Paul DECLE
National Coach Women
James BAIRD
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Norval YOUNG
Referee Coordinator
Norval YOUNG
Updates from the British Virgin Islands Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
FIFA Forward
Caribbean member associations address key strategic football development plans in Miami
27 Aug 2024
President
FIFA President tells Concacaf countries to “start to dream” after FIFA World Cup 26™ qualifying draw
26 Jan 2024