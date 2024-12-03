FIFA.com

British Virgin Islands Football Association

British Virgin Islands Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.bvifootball.com

Address

Chapel Hill,

East End,

VG1120 TORTOLA

British Virgin Islands

Contact

Phone: +1-284/494 5655

Email:general.secretary@bvifootball.com

Fax: +1-284/494 8968

Organisation

President

Avanell MORTON

Vice President

Aubrey LIBURD

General Secretary

Juliana LUKE

Treasurer

Kenrick GRANT

Media And Communication Manager

Charles JACKSON

Technical Director

Paul DECLE

National Coach Women

James BAIRD

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Norval YOUNG

Referee Coordinator

Norval YOUNG

British Virgin Islands Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
Cookie Settings