Official Sitewww.canadasoccer.com
CANADA SOCCER 237 Metcalfe Street,
ON K2P 1R2 OTTAWA
Canada
Phone: +1-613/237 7678
Email:info@canadasoccer.com
Fax: +1-613/237 1516
President
Peter AUGRUSO
Vice President
Paul-Claude BERUBE
General Secretary
Kevin BLUE
Treasurer
Brian BURDEN
Sean HEFFERNAN
Media And Communication Manager
Paulo SENRA
Technical Director
Dave NUTT
National Coach Men
Jesse MARSCH
National Coach Women
Casey STONEY
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Carman KING
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Isaac RAYMOND
Referee Coordinator
Isaac RAYMOND
Michael TUCKER
Futsal Coordinator
Kyriakos SELAIDOPOULOS
Organisation
