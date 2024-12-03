Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.svgff.org
Address
Corner of Grenville & Higginson Street,
P.O. Box 1278,
KINGSTOWN
St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Contact
Phone: +1-784/456 1092
Email:svgfootball@gmail.com
Fax: +1-784/457 2913
Organisation
President
Otashie SPRING
Vice President
Dominique STOWE
Acting General Secretary
Peter EDWARD
Treasurer
Otashie SPRING
Technical Director
Theon GORDON
National Coach Men
Ezra HENDRICKSON
National Coach Women
Cornelius HUGGINS
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Rosalo McKIE
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Lorson LEWIS
Referee Coordinator
Lorson LEWIS
Updates from the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
