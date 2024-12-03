FIFA.com

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.svgff.org

Address

Corner of Grenville & Higginson Street,

P.O. Box 1278,

KINGSTOWN

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Contact

Phone: +1-784/456 1092

Email:svgfootball@gmail.com

Fax: +1-784/457 2913

Organisation

President

Otashie SPRING

Vice President

Dominique STOWE

Acting General Secretary

Peter EDWARD

Treasurer

Otashie SPRING

Technical Director

Theon GORDON

National Coach Men

Ezra HENDRICKSON

National Coach Women

Cornelius HUGGINS

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Rosalo McKIE

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Lorson LEWIS

Referee Coordinator

Lorson LEWIS

St Vincent and the Grenadines Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
Cookie Settings