US Virgin Islands Soccer Federation

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.usvisf.com

Address

23-1 Bethlehem,

P.O. Box 2346,

00851 CHRISTIANSTED, ST. CROIX

US Virgin Islands

Contact

Phone: +1-340/719 9707

Email:usvisoccer@gmail.com

Fax: +1-340/719 9709

Organisation

President

Yohannes WOREDE

Vice President

Izler BROWNE

John DE JONGH III

General Secretary

Firas IDHEILEH

Media And Communication Manager

Dante NICHOLAS

Technical Director

Vin BLAINE

National Coach Men

Terrence JONES

National Coach Women

Stephan DE FOUR

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Somere Alozi WEBBER

Referee Coordinator

Somere Alozi WEBBER

