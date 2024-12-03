US Virgin Islands Soccer Federation
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.usvisf.com
Address
23-1 Bethlehem,
P.O. Box 2346,
00851 CHRISTIANSTED, ST. CROIX
US Virgin Islands
Contact
Phone: +1-340/719 9707
Email:usvisoccer@gmail.com
Fax: +1-340/719 9709
Organisation
President
Yohannes WOREDE
Vice President
Izler BROWNE
John DE JONGH III
General Secretary
Firas IDHEILEH
Media And Communication Manager
Dante NICHOLAS
Technical Director
Vin BLAINE
National Coach Men
Terrence JONES
National Coach Women
Stephan DE FOUR
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Somere Alozi WEBBER
Referee Coordinator
Somere Alozi WEBBER
Updates from the US Virgin Islands Soccer Federation
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
