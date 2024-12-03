Anguilla Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.anguillafa.com
Address
2 Queen Elizabeth Ave,
P.O. Box 1318,
AI-2640 THE VALLEY
Anguilla
Contact
Phone: +1-264/497 7323
Email:afa@anguillafa.com
Organisation
President
Girdon CONNOR
Vice President
Kevin HAWLEY
General Secretary
Twyla RICHARDSON-THOMAS
Media And Communication Manager
Denecia NILES
Technical Director
Colin JOHNSON
National Coach Men
Keith JEFFREY
National Coach Women
Ben GOODEN
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Bernard WATTLEY
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Malcolm RAMSEY
Referee Coordinator
Bernard WATTLEY
Updates from the Anguilla Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
FIFA Forward Programme
FIFA unwavering in support of football development in the Caribbean via FIFA Forward
1 Oct 2024
President
FIFA President tells Concacaf countries to “start to dream” after FIFA World Cup 26™ qualifying draw
26 Jan 2024