www.bahamasfa.net

Address

Rosetta Street,

P.O. Box N-8434,

N.P. NASSAU

Bahamas

Phone: +1-242/322 4343

Email:frederick.lunn@bahamasfa.net

Fax: +1-242/328 4484

President

Anya JAMES

Vice President

Dion PETERSON

General Secretary

Fred LUNN

Technical Director

Bruce SWAN

National Coach Men

Nesley JEAN

National Coach Women

Ricqea BAIN

Bahamas Ranking
