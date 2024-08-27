Bahamas Football Association
Official Sitewww.bahamasfa.net
Address
Rosetta Street,
P.O. Box N-8434,
N.P. NASSAU
Bahamas
Contact
Phone: +1-242/322 4343
Email:frederick.lunn@bahamasfa.net
Fax: +1-242/328 4484
Organisation
President
Anya JAMES
Vice President
Dion PETERSON
General Secretary
Fred LUNN
Technical Director
Bruce SWAN
National Coach Men
Nesley JEAN
National Coach Women
Ricqea BAIN
Caribbean member associations address key strategic football development plans in Miami
27 Aug 2024
FIFA President tells Concacaf countries to “start to dream” after FIFA World Cup 26™ qualifying draw
26 Jan 2024
Caribbean member associations meet in the Bahamas for financial governance workshops
21 Dec 2023