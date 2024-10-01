Antigua and Barbuda Football Association
Contact
Official Sitewww.antiguafootball.org
Address
ABFA HQ,
PAYNTERS, ST. GEORGE
Antigua and Barbuda
Contact
Phone: +1-268/562 6012
Email:general.secretary@antiguafootball.org
Fax: +1-268/562 6016
Organisation
President
Everton GONSALVES
Vice President
Akeilah HILLHOUSE
Daryl MICHAEL
Gwen SALMON
General Secretary
Rohan HECTOR
Treasurer
Daryl MICHAEL
Media And Communication Manager
Troy GIBSON
Technical Director
Sowerby GOMES
National Coach Men
Mikele LEIGERTWOOD
National Coach Women
Astel JOSEPH
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Rolston JAMES
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Kelesha ANTOINE
Referee Coordinator
Kelesha ANTOINE
Futsal Coordinator
Sean SAMUEL
