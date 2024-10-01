FIFA.com

Antigua and Barbuda Football Association

Antigua and Barbuda Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.antiguafootball.org

Address

ABFA HQ,

PAYNTERS, ST. GEORGE

Antigua and Barbuda

Contact

Phone: +1-268/562 6012

Email:general.secretary@antiguafootball.org

Fax: +1-268/562 6016

Organisation

President

Everton GONSALVES

Vice President

Akeilah HILLHOUSE

Daryl MICHAEL

Gwen SALMON

General Secretary

Rohan HECTOR

Treasurer

Daryl MICHAEL

Media And Communication Manager

Troy GIBSON

Technical Director

Sowerby GOMES

National Coach Men

Mikele LEIGERTWOOD

National Coach Women

Astel JOSEPH

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Rolston JAMES

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Kelesha ANTOINE

Referee Coordinator

Kelesha ANTOINE

Futsal Coordinator

Sean SAMUEL

