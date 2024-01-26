FIFA.com

Turks and Caicos Islands Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.tcifootballassociation.com

Address

TCIFA National Academy,

Venetian Road,

P.O. Box 626,

PROVIDENCIALES

Turks and Caicos Islands

Contact

Phone: +1-649/941 5532

Email:contacttcifa@gmail.com

Fax: +1-649/941 5554

Organisation

President

Sonia FULFORD

Vice President

Lisa GARLAND

Paul SLATTERY

General Secretary

Oliver SMITH

Media And Communication Manager

Candia EWING

Technical Director

Dane RITCHIE

National Coach Men

Aaron LAWRENCE

National Coach Women

Aaron LAWRENCE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Patrice SENIOR

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Patrice SENIOR

Referee Coordinator

Patrice SENIOR

