Nicaraguan Football Association
Address
Porton Principal del Hospital Bautista 1 c. abajo,,
1 c. al sur y 1/2 c. abajo,
Apartado Postal 976,
MANAGUA
Nicaragua
Contact
Phone: +505/2222 7035
Email:fenifut@yahoo.com
Fax: +505/2222 7885
Organisation
President
Manuel QUINTANILLA
Vice President
Guillermo LOPEZ
Marlon GOMEZ
General Secretary
Jose BERMUDEZ
Media And Communication Manager
Moises AVALOS
Technical Director
Roger RODRIGUEZ
National Coach Men
Marco FIGUEROA
National Coach Women
Dorival BUENO
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Roger GUTIERREZ
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Donald CAMPOS
Referee Coordinator
Donald CAMPOS
