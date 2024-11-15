FIFA.com

Nicaraguan Football Association

Nicaraguan Football Association
Address

Porton Principal del Hospital Bautista 1 c. abajo,,

1 c. al sur y 1/2 c. abajo,

Apartado Postal 976,

MANAGUA

Nicaragua

Phone: +505/2222 7035

Email:fenifut@yahoo.com

Fax: +505/2222 7885

Organisation

President

Manuel QUINTANILLA

Vice President

Guillermo LOPEZ

Marlon GOMEZ

General Secretary

Jose BERMUDEZ

Media And Communication Manager

Moises AVALOS

Technical Director

Roger RODRIGUEZ

National Coach Men

Marco FIGUEROA

National Coach Women

Dorival BUENO

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Roger GUTIERREZ

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Donald CAMPOS

Referee Coordinator

Donald CAMPOS

