Dominican Republic Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fedofutbol.do
Address
Centro Olimpico Juan Pablo Duarte,
Apartado postal 1953,
SANTO DOMINGO
Dominican Republic
Contact
Phone: +1-809/566 4500
Email:info@fedofutbol.do
Fax: +1-809/381 2734
Organisation
President
Jose DESCHAMPS
Vice President
Angiolino ABREU
Dinardo RODRIGUEZ
Natanael FRANCO
General Secretary
Jose ACOSTA
Treasurer
Angel BALINO
Media And Communication Manager
Angel SANCHEZ
Technical Director
Carlos RAMIREZ
Isidro ALEJO NUNEZ
National Coach Men
Marcelo NEVELEFF
National Coach Women
Henry PARRA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Robert ALCANTARA
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Irazema AGUILERA
Referee Coordinator
Jorge MENDOZA
Futsal Coordinator
Carlos BOCCICARDI
Updates from the Dominican Republic Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
Refereeing
Ainhoa Fernández and Vimarest Díaz: from players to referees at FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™
4 Nov 2024