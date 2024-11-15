FIFA.com

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fedofutbol.do

Address

Centro Olimpico Juan Pablo Duarte,

Apartado postal 1953,

SANTO DOMINGO

Dominican Republic

Contact

Phone: +1-809/566 4500

Email:info@fedofutbol.do

Fax: +1-809/381 2734

Organisation

President

Jose DESCHAMPS

Vice President

Angiolino ABREU

Dinardo RODRIGUEZ

Natanael FRANCO

General Secretary

Jose ACOSTA

Treasurer

Angel BALINO

Media And Communication Manager

Angel SANCHEZ

Technical Director

Carlos RAMIREZ

Isidro ALEJO NUNEZ

National Coach Men

Marcelo NEVELEFF

National Coach Women

Henry PARRA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Robert ALCANTARA

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Irazema AGUILERA

Referee Coordinator

Jorge MENDOZA

Futsal Coordinator

Carlos BOCCICARDI

