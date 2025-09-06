FIFA Foundation deliver football event with local NGO in the Dominican Republic

FIFA Foundation visit Café con Leche on the sidelines of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup™

Café con Leche are a member of the FIFA Foundation Community Programme and blend sports, mentorship, and academic support to help break the cycle of poverty and promote healthier, more hopeful futures.

FIFA Council members Isha Johansen and Sonia Fulford join activities and presented medals

As the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™ draws to a close, the FIFA Foundation has visited Café con Leche, a local non-governmental organisation, to help deliver a football-themed event for local children and young adults from under-resourced communities.

Café con Leche is non-profit operating in the Dominican Republic which focuses on youth empowerment, education, and community development – primarily through sports, especially football. With the help of FIFA Council and FIFA Foundation board members Isha Johansen and Sonia Fulford, more than 200 local football enthusiasts participated in the session.

Speaking on the sidelines of the session, Ms Johansen said: “Football plays a huge part in unifying all. It’s a social changer. It’s a rehabilitator. It plays many, many roles. So, an institution, an organisation, a foundation like this one; football slips right in there. And, in terms of playing its role as a social changer, you couldn't think of any other better.

“You look around and you see all these kids – vulnerable backgrounds – and this is what FIFA does. It’s one language and it speaks all languages. To watch these children here, enjoying themselves, all very happy – yes, they speak the same language. But you see girls, boys, teenagers, youngsters – all coming together for football, I think it plays a huge role. I think that’s what makes football so unique.”

Café Con Leche and the FIFA Foundation both strive to use the unifying power of football to affect positive social development, using the universal language of the sport to bring people together and deliver educational workshops using football as a delivery tool, aligning with FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s core strategic objective to focus on social responsibilities across the globe.

The charity – which is part of the FIFA Foundation Community Programme – centres its work around a social football concept, where regular training and weekend matches help foster discipline, self-confidence, and a commitment to education. It also works closely with local schools to ensure participants maintain consistent class attendance.

During the fun-filled event, and on a perfect sunny day in the Dominican capital San Domingo, participants were presented with a their FIFA Foundation football kits and new footballs, before being assigned teams and taking part in a series of mini-tournaments, penalty shoot-outs and a medal presentation ceremony.

Ms Fulford added: “They have a vision; they have a plan to make it happen. The visibility is great and knowing that this is happening, they’ve sustained it for so long, they have the backing of the FIFA Foundation, they have the support of all of us who came here today, it’s good for the community to see this to know that it can happen.

“No matter where you came from, it’s exactly where you’re going. They made it happen; they came from nothing and look at where they are: they have the FIFA Foundation here collaborating and supporting them. So, this is fantastic for the community to see and, then, maybe more communities will emulate this.”

Luz del Alba de la Cruz, President of Café con Leche added: “Thanks to foundations like FIFA’s, which contribute and believe in this project, we have the chance to say ‘yes, poor people can also improve their skills. They can have opportunities if offered by other people’. So, as a social tool, we think Café con Leche plays an essential role in these communities.