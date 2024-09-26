FIFA.com

Surinamese Football Association

Surinamese Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.svb.sr

Address

Letitia Vriesdelaan 7,

P.O. Box 1223,

PARAMARIBO

Suriname

Contact

Phone: +597/473 112

Email:svboffice@svb.sr

Fax: +597/425 100

Organisation

President

John KRISHNADATH

Vice President

Dayasankar MATHOERA

General Secretary

Mitchell KISOOR

Treasurer

Bidjaikoemar MANKOE

Media And Communication Manager

Quaraisy NAGESSERSING

Technical Director

Biswajeet KALI

National Coach Men

Stanley MENZO

National Coach Women

Herson JEROE

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Ramon LOUISVILLE

Futsal Coordinator

Bidjaikoemar MANKOE

Suriname Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
Cookie Settings