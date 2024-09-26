Surinamese Football Association
Official Sitewww.svb.sr
Letitia Vriesdelaan 7,
P.O. Box 1223,
PARAMARIBO
Suriname
Phone: +597/473 112
Email:svboffice@svb.sr
Fax: +597/425 100
President
John KRISHNADATH
Vice President
Dayasankar MATHOERA
General Secretary
Mitchell KISOOR
Treasurer
Bidjaikoemar MANKOE
Media And Communication Manager
Quaraisy NAGESSERSING
Technical Director
Biswajeet KALI
National Coach Men
Stanley MENZO
National Coach Women
Herson JEROE
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Ramon LOUISVILLE
Futsal Coordinator
Bidjaikoemar MANKOE
