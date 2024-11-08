Costa Rican Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fedefutbol.com
Address
600 mts sur del Cruce de la Panasonic,,
San Rafael de Alajuela. Radial a Santa Ana.,
670-1000 SAN JOSE ALAJUELA
Costa Rica
Contact
Phone: +506/2508 2900
Email:ejecutivo@fcrf.cr
Fax: +506/2589 1457
Organisation
President
Osael MAROTO
Vice President
Sergio HIDALGO
General Secretary
Gustavo ARAYA
Treasurer
Eladio CARRANZA
Media And Communication Manager
Adriana DURAN
Technical Director
Julio MURILLO
National Coach Men
Miguel HERRERA
National Coach Women
Jose RUBIDO
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Horacio ELIZONDO
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Horacio ELIZONDO
Referee Coordinator
Jeffrey SOLIS
Futsal Coordinator
Eduardo PACHECO
