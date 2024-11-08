FIFA.com

Costa Rican Football Association
www.fedefutbol.com

Address

600 mts sur del Cruce de la Panasonic,,

San Rafael de Alajuela. Radial a Santa Ana.,

670-1000 SAN JOSE ALAJUELA

Costa Rica

Phone: +506/2508 2900

Email:ejecutivo@fcrf.cr

Fax: +506/2589 1457

Organisation

President

Osael MAROTO

Vice President

Sergio HIDALGO

General Secretary

Gustavo ARAYA

Treasurer

Eladio CARRANZA

Media And Communication Manager

Adriana DURAN

Technical Director

Julio MURILLO

National Coach Men

Miguel HERRERA

National Coach Women

Jose RUBIDO

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Horacio ELIZONDO

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Horacio ELIZONDO

Referee Coordinator

Jeffrey SOLIS

Futsal Coordinator

Eduardo PACHECO

