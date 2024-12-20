FIFA.com

Puerto Rican Football Association

Information
Official Site

www.fpfpuertorico.com

Address

P.O. Box 367567,

PR 00936 SAN JUAN

Puerto Rico

Contact

Phone: +1-787/765 2895

Email:info@fpfpuertorico.com

Fax: +1-787/767 2288

Organisation

President

Ivan RIVERA GUTIERREZ

Vice President

Antonio LOPEZ

Jose MARTINEZ

General Secretary

Gabriel ORTIZ

Treasurer

Raul RIVERA

Media And Communication Manager

Jessica ROSA

Technical Director

Luis MOZO

National Coach Men

Charlie TROUT

National Coach Women

Nathaniel GONZALEZ

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Antonio LOPEZ

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Jesus LEBRON

Referee Coordinator

Jesus LEBRON

Futsal Coordinator

Fabian ARCE

Puerto Rico Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
