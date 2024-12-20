Puerto Rican Football Association
Official Sitewww.fpfpuertorico.com
Address
P.O. Box 367567,
PR 00936 SAN JUAN
Puerto Rico
Phone: +1-787/765 2895
Email:info@fpfpuertorico.com
Fax: +1-787/767 2288
Organisation
President
Ivan RIVERA GUTIERREZ
Vice President
Antonio LOPEZ
Jose MARTINEZ
General Secretary
Gabriel ORTIZ
Treasurer
Raul RIVERA
Media And Communication Manager
Jessica ROSA
Technical Director
Luis MOZO
National Coach Men
Charlie TROUT
National Coach Women
Nathaniel GONZALEZ
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Antonio LOPEZ
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Jesus LEBRON
Referee Coordinator
Jesus LEBRON
Futsal Coordinator
Fabian ARCE
