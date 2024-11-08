Salvadoran Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fesfut.org.sv
Address
Avenida José Matias Delgado,
Frente al Centro Español,
Colonia Escalón,
Zona 10,
1029 SAN SALVADOR
El Salvador
Contact
Phone: +503/2209 6200
Email:mecheverria@fesfut.org.sv
Fax: +503/2263 7528
Organisation
Chairperson of the Normalisation Committee
Rolando GONZALEZ
Acting General Secretary
Margarita ECHEVERRIA
Treasurer
Juan VALENZUELA
Media And Communication Manager
Guadalupe ZUNIGA
Technical Director
Victorino RODRIGUEZ
National Coach Men
David DONIGA
National Coach Women
Eric ACUNA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Mauricio DELSID
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Joel AGUILAR
Referee Coordinator
Joel AGUILAR
Futsal Coordinator
Jose DE LA CRUZ
Updates from the Salvadoran Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
Member Associations
FIFA Digital Skills Programme marks second anniversary with recognition for top Member Associations
8 Nov 2024
President
FIFA President tells Concacaf countries to “start to dream” after FIFA World Cup 26™ qualifying draw
26 Jan 2024