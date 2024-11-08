FIFA.com

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fesfut.org.sv

Address

Avenida José Matias Delgado,

Frente al Centro Español,

Colonia Escalón,

Zona 10,

1029 SAN SALVADOR

El Salvador

Contact

Phone: +503/2209 6200

Email:mecheverria@fesfut.org.sv

Fax: +503/2263 7528

Organisation

Chairperson of the Normalisation Committee

Rolando GONZALEZ

Acting General Secretary

Margarita ECHEVERRIA

Treasurer

Juan VALENZUELA

Media And Communication Manager

Guadalupe ZUNIGA

Technical Director

Victorino RODRIGUEZ

National Coach Men

David DONIGA

National Coach Women

Eric ACUNA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Mauricio DELSID

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Joel AGUILAR

Referee Coordinator

Joel AGUILAR

Futsal Coordinator

Jose DE LA CRUZ

