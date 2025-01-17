Panamanian Football Association
Official Sitewww.fepafut.com
Address
Ciudad Deportiva Irving Saladino,
Juan Díaz,
Apartado 0835-394,
ZONA 10, PANAMA CITY
Panama
Phone: +507/233 3896
Email:info@fepafut.com
Fax: +507/233 0582
President
Manuel ARIAS
Vice President
Fernando ARCE MENDIZABAL
General Secretary
Miguel ZUNIGA
Treasurer
Darinel ESPINO
Media And Communication Manager
Adan DE GRACIA
Technical Director
Matthew DE ROCHE
National Coach Men
Thomas CHRISTIANSEN
National Coach Women
Maria IS
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Marie SCHOSSOW
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Gema LUQUE CLAVEL
Referee Coordinator
Gema LUQUE CLAVEL
Liz Marie BROWN
Futsal Coordinator
Agustin CAMPUZANO
