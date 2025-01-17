FIFA.com

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fepafut.com

Address

Ciudad Deportiva Irving Saladino,

Juan Díaz,

Apartado 0835-394,

ZONA 10, PANAMA CITY

Panama

Contact

Phone: +507/233 3896

Email:info@fepafut.com

Fax: +507/233 0582

Organisation

President

Manuel ARIAS

Vice President

Fernando ARCE MENDIZABAL

General Secretary

Miguel ZUNIGA

Treasurer

Darinel ESPINO

Media And Communication Manager

Adan DE GRACIA

Technical Director

Matthew DE ROCHE

National Coach Men

Thomas CHRISTIANSEN

National Coach Women

Maria IS

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Marie SCHOSSOW

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Gema LUQUE CLAVEL

Referee Coordinator

Gema LUQUE CLAVEL

Liz Marie BROWN

Futsal Coordinator

Agustin CAMPUZANO

