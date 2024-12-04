St Lucia Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.stluciafa.org
Address
Barnard Hill,
P.O. Box 255,
CASTRIES
St. Lucia
Contact
Phone: +1-758/453 0687
Email:stluciafootballassociation@gmail.com
Fax: +1-758/456 0510
Organisation
President
Lyndon COOPER
Vice President
Stephen REGIS
Valdez JAMES
General Secretary
Victor REID
Media And Communication Manager
Michael PIERRE
Technical Director
Ces PODD
National Coach Men
Stern JOHN
National Coach Women
Trevor ANDERSON
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Alvin FRANCIS
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Antoine KEVIN
Referee Coordinator
Antoine KEVIN
Updates from the St Lucia Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
