FIFA.com

St Lucia Football Association

St Lucia Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.stluciafa.org

Address

Barnard Hill,

P.O. Box 255,

CASTRIES

St. Lucia

Contact

Phone: +1-758/453 0687

Email:stluciafootballassociation@gmail.com

Fax: +1-758/456 0510

Organisation

President

Lyndon COOPER

Vice President

Stephen REGIS

Valdez JAMES

General Secretary

Victor REID

Media And Communication Manager

Michael PIERRE

Technical Director

Ces PODD

National Coach Men

Stern JOHN

National Coach Women

Trevor ANDERSON

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Alvin FRANCIS

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Antoine KEVIN

Referee Coordinator

Antoine KEVIN

St Lucia Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
Cookie Settings