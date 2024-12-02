Guatemalan Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fedefutguate.gt
Address
2a. Calle 15-57,
Zona 15,
Boulevard Vista Hermosa,
01015 GUATEMALA CITY
Guatemala
Contact
Phone: +502/2315 7777
Email:info@fedefutguate.org
Fax: +502/2315 7780
Organisation
President
Gerardo PAIZ
Vice President
Carlos FERNANDEZ
Victor GARCIA
General Secretary
William MARTINEZ
Treasurer
Juan Carlos BARRAGAN
Media And Communication Manager
Alex ARGUETA
Technical Director
Carlos ESTRADA
National Coach Men
Luis Fernando TENA
National Coach Women
Karla ALEMAN
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Juan Manuel PALMA
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Jose Luis CAMARGO
Referee Coordinator
Carlos FUENTES
Futsal Coordinator
Hector ARAGON
