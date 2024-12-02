FIFA.com

Guatemalan Football Association

Guatemalan Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fedefutguate.gt

Address

2a. Calle 15-57,

Zona 15,

Boulevard Vista Hermosa,

01015 GUATEMALA CITY

Guatemala

Contact

Phone: +502/2315 7777

Email:info@fedefutguate.org

Fax: +502/2315 7780

Organisation

President

Gerardo PAIZ

Vice President

Carlos FERNANDEZ

Victor GARCIA

General Secretary

William MARTINEZ

Treasurer

Juan Carlos BARRAGAN

Media And Communication Manager

Alex ARGUETA

Technical Director

Carlos ESTRADA

National Coach Men

Luis Fernando TENA

National Coach Women

Karla ALEMAN

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Juan Manuel PALMA

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Jose Luis CAMARGO

Referee Coordinator

Carlos FUENTES

Futsal Coordinator

Hector ARAGON

