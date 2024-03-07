Harness technology in football
FIFA has followed parallel pathways in using technology for the benefit of the whole football community. Enhancing the implementation of existing tools and systems continues to reshape the way that the sport is both presented and perceived, whilst also unlocking greater efficiency for football’s administration. Simultaneously, FIFA’s role has been to facilitate the cost-effectiveness of those necessary tools and to ensure that they are accessible globally to mark a uniform improvement of the football experience around the world. Learn more in FIFA's Strategic Objectives 2024-27, Goal 3.
Latest from Technical
IFAB
The IFAB approves permanent concussion substitutes among several changes to the Laws of the Game
2 Mar 2024
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™
Raising the profile of beach soccer: experts meet at workshop in Dubai
21 Feb 2024