FIFA has followed parallel pathways in using technology for the benefit of the whole football community. Enhancing the implementation of existing tools and systems continues to reshape the way that the sport is both presented and perceived, whilst also unlocking greater efficiency for football’s administration. Simultaneously, FIFA’s role has been to facilitate the cost-effectiveness of those necessary tools and to ensure that they are accessible globally to mark a uniform improvement of the football experience around the world. Learn more in FIFA's Strategic Objectives 2024-27, Goal 3.