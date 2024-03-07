Technical

FIFA has followed parallel pathways in using technology for the benefit of the whole football community. Enhancing the implementation of existing tools and systems continues to reshape the way that the sport is both presented and perceived, whilst also unlocking greater efficiency for football’s administration. Simultaneously, FIFA’s role has been to facilitate the cost-effectiveness of those necessary tools and to ensure that they are accessible globally to mark a uniform improvement of the football experience around the world. Learn more in FIFA's Strategic Objectives 2024-27, Goal 3.

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 21: Referee Casey Reibelt in action during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group C match between Spain and Costa Rica at Wellington Regional Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Wellington / Te Whanganui-a-Tara, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Refereeing
The inspiration behind Casey Reibelt’s journey to the summit
7 Mar 2024
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MARCH 02: IFAB 138th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on March 2, 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Euan Cherry - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
IFAB
The IFAB approves permanent concussion substitutes among several changes to the Laws of the Game
2 Mar 2024
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA FEBRUARY 20: Football Australia’s FIFA Talent Development Scheme unveiling at the Home of the Matildas in Melbourne on Tuesday 20 February 2024. (Photo Aleks Kostadinoski/Football Australia)
Technical
Australia seek stars of tomorrow as Talent Development Scheme is unveiled
23 Feb 2024
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 17: FIFA Beach Soccer Expert Francisco Petrasso makes a presentation with Francisco Franco at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Technical Experts Workshop on February 17, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Martin Dokoupil - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™
Raising the profile of beach soccer: experts meet at workshop in Dubai
21 Feb 2024
Spain's coach Montserrat Tome reacts during the UEFA Women's Nations League group A4 football match between Spain and Italy at the Pasaron Municipal Stadium in Pontevedra. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images)
Spain
Montse Tomé: “We have to stay ambitious and hungry to improve, with our feet on the ground”
20 Feb 2024
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 31: Michelle Alozie of Nigeria runs with the ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group B match between Ireland and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium on July 31, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Matt Roberts - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Organisation
Faster, more compact, better goalkeeping: FIFA Women's World Cup reflected huge rise in technical standards
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 23: Panama women's national football team Head Coach Ignacio Quintana poses for a portrait during the Post FIFA Women's World Cup Coaches Forum at HoF, Home of FIFA on January 23, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Technical Study Group
Quintana: "We made Panama fans proud. That is our legacy”
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 30: Angelo Marsiglia, Assistant Coach of Colombia, celebrates following victory after the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group H match between Germany and Colombia at Sydney Football Stadium on July 30, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
Coaches reflect on a history-making month of football
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 23: (L-R) FIFA Senior Technical Development Manager Belinda Wilson, Japan women's national football team Head Coach Futoshi Ikeda and Blanca Romero during the Post FIFA Women's World Cup Coaches Forum at HoF, Home of FIFA on January 23, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Technical Study Group
‘A huge learning opportunity’: national team coaches discuss FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 23: A group photo during the Post FIFA Women's World Cup Coaches Forum at HoF, Home of FIFA on January 23, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
President
Gianni Infantino tells coaches the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ “opened the eyes of the world”
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 20: Ivana Andres of Spain and teammates celebrate with the FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy following victory in the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia. (Photo by Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Women's Football
Post-FIFA Women’s World Cup Coaches Forum to offer technical and tactical insights
FIFA Training Centre

In the FIFA Training Centre, coaches of all levels and age-groups can explore a breadth of cutting-edge training sessions, analyses and related video content designed to enhance their impact on the game.

TALENT DEVELOPMENT

A ground-breaking study by FIFA has delivered the message that every talented player deserves a chance to be identified and developed.

Full report on the global talent development ecosystem

Football Technology & Innovation

The Football Technology & Innovation team is responsible for solving existing problems in the football world by testing and implementing new technologies and innovations.

Refereeing

FIFA Refereeing reinforces the protection of these core values and the betterment of the game through the development of match officials and referee coaches.

Football Development Global Report

Increasing Global Competitiveness - An analysis of the talent development ecosystem

Technical Study Group

Read the reports compiled by the Technical Study Group at every FIFA tournament.

