Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) FIFA-Strasse 20 8044 Zurich Switzerland

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (“FIFA”, “We”, “Our”) is pleased to provide you with its websites (the “FIFA Websites”), applications (the “FIFA Apps”), ticketing platform (the “FIFA Ticketing Platform”), and other digital services, content and software (“Services”) (together, hereinafter referred to as “FIFA Digital Platforms”). The following Terms of Service and any documents referred to herein (“Terms”) apply to all FIFA Digital Platforms, unless stated differently in relation to a specific FIFA Digital Platform.

1. ACCEPTANCE OF TERMS

1.1 By accessing, downloading, installing, or using the FIFA Digital Platforms, whether or not you become a registered user (“User”, “You”, “Yourself”, “Your”), You agree to be bound by these Terms, which You acknowledge to have read and understood.

1.2 We reserve the right, at Our sole discretion, to change, modify or otherwise alter these Terms at any time. You must review these Terms at www.fifa.com/legal/terms-of-service on a regular basis to keep Yourself informed of any changes.

1.3 By using the FIFA Digital Platforms, You agree that the posting of new or revised Terms on or within the FIFA Digital Platforms shall constitute adequate and constructive notice to You of any and all revisions and changes. Continued use of the FIFA Digital Platforms after any such changes or after explicitly accepting the new Terms upon logging into the FIFA Digital Platforms shall constitute Your acceptance of such changes.

1.4 The use of particular Services may be subject to specific terms of service related to the concerned Service. In using such Services, You agree to be bound by the terms then in force. Where there is any inconsistency between the Terms and any other terms of service, those other terms of service shall prevail in respect of the concerned service.

1.5 These Terms also regulate the access and use of the FIFA Ticketing Platform which forms part of the FIFA Website. These Terms do not apply to the purchase, sale or resale of tickets and/or ticket-related products, which shall be governed separately by applicable terms and conditions. You acknowledge that by simply registering to use or by using the FIFA Ticketing Platform, this does not guarantee the availability of, or your eligibility to purchase, tickets and/or ticket-related products.

2. YOUR REGISTRATION OBLIGATIONS

2.1 Certain areas of the FIFA Digital Platforms require registration (“Restricted Areas”). By registering, You acknowledge and certify that: (i) You are eligible for an account as set forth in these Terms; and (ii) the information You include as part of the registration process is accurate and not misleading. Accounts may only be obtained and used by: (i) individuals who are at least eighteen (18) years old or of legal age in their country of residence, if such age exceeds eighteen (18); (ii) those individuals whose registration has been authorised either by their parents or legal guardian, if they are below the legal age in their respective country of residence; or (iii) individuals with the right and authority to act on behalf of an organisation or entity for the purposes of accessing and using the FIFA Digital Platforms.

2.2 In respect of Your use of these Restricted Areas, You hereby agree to: (i) provide true, accurate, current and complete information about Yourself, as prompted by the registration form (“Registration Data”); and (ii) maintain and promptly update the Registration Data to keep it true, accurate, current and complete. If You provide, or FIFA has reasonable grounds to suspect that You have provided, any information that is untrue, inaccurate, not current or incomplete, or FIFA otherwise reasonably considers that You have failed to comply with any provisions of these Terms, FIFA has the right to suspend or terminate Your account and refuse You any and/or all current or future use of the FIFA Digital Platforms (or any portion thereof).

2.3 In order to use any FIFA Apps, You must have a Google Play Store account, owned and operated by Google Inc., or an Apple ID on the Apple App Store, owned and operated by Apple Inc. Your use of the Google Play Store is governed by a legal agreement between You and Google Inc., consisting of the Google Terms of Service (which can be found at www.google.com/accounts/TOS), the Google Play Terms of Service (which can be found at www.google.com/mobile/android/market-tos.html), and the Google Play Business and Program Policies (which can be found at https://play.google.com/about/android-developer-policies.html) (together, hereinafter referred to as the “Google Terms”). Your use of the Apple App Store is governed by a legal agreement between You and Apple Inc., consisting of the Apple Website Terms of Use (which can be found at www.apple.com/legal/internet-services/terms/site.html), the ITunes Store Terms and the Apple Media Services Terms and Conditions (which can be found at www.apple.com/legal/internet-services/itunes/appstore/jm/terms.html#SERVICE) (together, hereinafter referred to as the “Apple Terms”).

2.4 You may not access or use the FIFA App if you do not comply with the Google Terms or Apple Terms. These Terms shall prevail in case of contradiction with the Google Terms or Apple Terms.

3. MEMBER ACCOUNT, PASSWORD AND SECURITY

3.1 You will receive a password and a personal account upon completing a registration process (as described in sections 2.1 and 2.2). You are fully responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of the password and account, and for all activities that occur under Your password and account.

3.2 You hereby agree to: (i) immediately notify FIFA of any unauthorised use of Your password or account and any other related breach of security; and (ii) ensure that You sign out of Your account at the end of each session. FIFA cannot and will not be liable for any loss or damage arising from Your failure to comply with this section.

3.3 FIFA may, in its sole discretion, including if you breach these Terms, with or without prior notice and at any time: (i) terminate Your access (whether restricted or not) to the FIFA Digital Platforms, in whole or in part; and/or (ii) deactivate or delete any of Your accounts and all related information and files as well as Your User Submissions (as defined below). Please also note that, in such an event, your access to Content (as defined below) might also be terminated.

3.4 FIFA’s right of termination as described in section 3.3 above shall not affect any rights and obligations applicable to You as a result of You having completed a transaction to purchase tickets and/or other ticket-related products on the FIFA Ticketing Platform. You hereby acknowledge and agree that any and all terms and conditions applicable to such purchase of tickets and/or other ticket-related products shall continue to remain in full force notwithstanding FIFA´s exercise of its termination right as described in section 3.3 above.

4. SUPERVISING CHILDREN

FIFA is concerned about the safety and privacy of all its Users, particularly those not yet of legal age in their respective country of residence. For this reason, parents/guardians who wish to allow their children access to the FIFA Digital Platforms must review and accept these Terms and assist such children with the setting up of any relevant accounts, as well as supervise their access to the FIFA Digital Platforms. By allowing Your child access to the FIFA Digital Platforms, You agree to be bound by these Terms, and acknowledge that he or she will be able to access all of the FIFA Digital Platforms, which may now or in the future include public and private communication tools, as well as other features that may not be appropriate for use by unsupervised children. Please remember that the FIFA Digital Platforms are designed to appeal to a broad audience. Accordingly, as legal guardian, it is Your responsibility to determine whether any of the FIFA Digital Platforms and/or Content (as defined below) are appropriate for Your child. You remain responsible and liable for all acts of Your child.

5. INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY AND CONTENT

(i) Intellectual Property of FIFA

5.1 Subject to Sections 5.4 (User Submissions) and 5.9 (Third Party Content), FIFA and its licensors own the copyright and all intellectual property rights in and to the FIFA Digital Platforms, and to all information, data, text, software, music, sound, photographs, graphics, videos, messages, feeds offered through the FIFA Digital Platforms (“FIFA feeds”), the application programming interface (“FIFA API”), and any other material on the FIFA Digital Platforms (together the “Content”).

5.2 The FIFA Digital Platforms include Content: (i) provided by FIFA (“FIFA Content”); (ii) that is uploaded, posted, submitted or otherwise transmitted by Users of the FIFA Digital Platforms (“User Submissions”); and (iii) that is uploaded, posted, submitted or otherwise transmitted by third parties, including in the form of links or feeds from or to other websites or resources (“Third-Party Content”).

5.3 Content may not be used, reproduced, distributed, transmitted, broadcast, displayed, sold, licensed or otherwise exploited for any other purposes than for accessing and using it on the FIFA Digital Platforms save as permitted pursuant to Section 6.2 below . For that sole and exclusive purpose, FIFA grants You a limited, revocable, non-exclusive licence to access the FIFA Digital Platforms and use the Content strictly for the purpose of using the FIFA Digital Platforms privately for non-commercial purposes, in accordance with these Terms. FIFA and/or its licensors reserve all rights on the FIFA Digital Platforms and the Content.

(ii) User Submissions

5.4 You retain all rights in any User Submission that You provide on the FIFA Digital Platforms. You shall be solely responsible for Your own User Submissions and the consequences of uploading them.

5.5 The FIFA Digital Platforms provide, in some cases, unfiltered access to User Submissions. You hereby acknowledge and agree that FIFA only acts as a platform for such User Submissions and that We are not liable for such content posted on the FIFA Digital Platforms, whether arising under intellectual property laws, libel, privacy, obscenity, or otherwise. FIFA cannot, nor does it undertake any obligation, to control User Submissions. By their very nature, User Submissions on the FIFA Digital Platforms are changed frequently, may be inaccurate and in some cases may be mislabeled or deceptively mislabelled. FIFA does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to User Submissions.

5.6 You represent and warrant that Your User Submissions: (i) shall not infringe any copyright, patent, trademark, trade secret, or other proprietary rights or right of publicity or privacy, including for any use by FIFA pursuant to the license granted under Section 5.7; (ii) shall not violate any law or regulation; (iii) shall not be defamatory or trade libellous; (iv) shall not be obscene or contain pornography; (v) shall not include incomplete, false or inaccurate information about Yourself or any information about any other individual; and (vi) shall not contain any viruses, Trojan horses, worms, time bombs, cancelbots or other computer programs that are intended to damage, detrimentally interfere with, surreptitiously intercept or expropriate any system, data or personal information. You, in particular, represent and warrant that You have the written consent, release, and/or permission of each and every identifiable individual in any User Submission to use their name or likeness.

5.7 You grant FIFA an irrevocable, worldwide, non-exclusive, royalty-free, perpetual, sub-licensable and transferable licence to use, reproduce, distribute, prepare derivative works of, display and perform User Submissions in connection with the FIFA Digital Platforms or FIFA’s (and its successor’s) business for any purpose, including promoting and redistributing part or all of the User Submissions (and derivative works thereof) in any and/or all media formats and through any and/or all media channels. You also hereby grant each User of the FIFA Digital Platforms a non-exclusive licence to access and use Your User Submissions through the FIFA Digital Platforms.

5.8 You hereby acknowledge and agree that FIFA has no obligation to post any User Submission from You or anyone else. In addition, FIFA may, at its sole discretion, edit, remove or delete any User Submission that You post or submit, as well as terminate Your access to the FIFA Digital Platforms without notice if, in its opinion, such User Submission infringes another individual’s intellectual property rights or otherwise does not comply with any provision of these Terms. In particular, FIFA reserves the right to determine the final design, layout and functionality of the FIFA Digital Platforms, which may involve the review, formatting and editing of User Submissions.

(iii) Third-Party Content

5.9 Your business dealings with, or participation in promotions of, any third party advertisers and merchants found on or through the FIFA Digital Platforms, including payment for and delivery of related goods or services, and any other terms, conditions, warranties or representations associated with such dealings, are solely between You and such advertisers or merchants. You hereby agree that: (i) FIFA shall not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage of any kind incurred as the result of any such dealings or as the result of the presence of such advertisers or merchants on the FIFA Digital Platforms; and that (ii) any orders placed by You on, and any product specifications and product availability appearing on, the FIFA Digital Platforms (including, and without limitation, any online store) are subject to confirmation by, and the terms and conditions of business of, the relevant advertiser or merchant. For the avoidance of doubt such products do not include tickets and/or other ticket-related goods or services made available by or on behalf of FIFA on the FIFA Website.

5.10 FIFA has no control over Third Party Content, including APIs, links or feeds from or to other websites or resources. You hereby acknowledge and agree that FIFA is not responsible for the availability of external sites or resources, does not endorse, and is not responsible or liable for, any Third-Party Content available on such sites or resources. You further acknowledge and agree that FIFA shall not be responsible or liable, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to have been caused by or in connection with the use of, or reliance upon, any Third-Party Content, goods, services or any other material available on or through any APIs, links or feeds from or to other websites or resources.

6. LINKING AND USE OF FIFA DIGITAL PLATFORMS AND FIFA CONTENT

6.1 In the event that You wish to establish a link to any of the FIFA Digital Platforms, You expressly agree: (i) not to include any of the FIFA Digital Platforms in the frame of another website; (ii) not to create any third-party association with any of the FIFA Digital Platforms; (iii) to properly attribute any of the FIFA Digital Platforms referred to in Your link to FIFA; and (iv) to ensure that the link does not state or imply that FIFA approves of, sponsors, is associated with or endorses any other website activity, company, resource or entity, or present FIFA and/or its activities in a false, misleading, defamatory or derogatory manner or otherwise damage FIFA’s reputation or take advantage of it.

6.2 Furthermore, You are not permitted to use any FIFA and/or Third-Party Content, names, logos, pictures or trademarks, unless separately and previously agreed to in writing by the relevant rights holder. Any request to use FIFA Marks (see section 7 below) should be submitted to www.fifadigitalarchive.com.

6.3 FIFA reserves the right to require You at any time to remove any link to the FIFA Digital Platforms.

6.4 If You wish to use or display any FIFA Content on Your website:

(a) FIFA grants You a non-transferable, royalty free, non-exclusive licence to display such FIFA Content on Your website solely for non-commercial purposes, subject to these Terms;

(b) You expressly agree: (i) to ensure that Your use of the FIFA Content does not state or imply that FIFA approves of, sponsors, is associated with or endorses any other website activity, company or entity, resource, content, or present FIFA and/or its activities in a false, misleading, defamatory or derogatory manner or otherwise damage FIFA’s reputation or take advantage of it; and (ii) to properly attribute the FIFA Content used to FIFA to avoid any misappropriation or confusion; and

(c) where possible, You must create a functional link back to the FIFA story or other material summarised by the relevant FIFA feed.

6.5 You acknowledge that unless You have obtained prior written consent from FIFA, You are not permitted to use any area of the FIFA Digital Platforms (either directly within the FIFA Digital Platforms or by linking to other sites) for any commercial purposes, such as by selling or offering for sale any tickets, ticket-related products or services, merchandise or other services (with the exception of using FIFA’s official ticket resale platform to resell tickets You have previously purchased).

6.6 You acknowledge that You may not use any robots, spiders or other automated programmes or manual processes in connection with Your use of the FIFA Digital Platforms in order to manipulate or circumvent their intended functionality, particularly in relation to the availability, purchase, sale and resale of tickets and/or ticket-related products.

7. FIFA MARKS

FIFA, the FIFA logo, the emblems and mascots of FIFA events and other FIFA logos, FIFA event marks and product and service names are trademarks and copyright material of FIFA (the “FIFA Marks”). Aside from the right granted to You under section 5.3 and 6.4.4 to use the FIFA Content (which may include some of the FIFA Marks), You agree not to display or use the FIFA Marks, the FIFA Content or any other intellectual property owned or controlled by FIFA in any other manner without FIFA’s prior written consent.

8. COPYRIGHT INFRINGEMENTS

FIFA respects the intellectual property of others. If You believe that any of Your intellectual property rights have been infringed on the FIFA Digital Platforms, please provide FIFA with the following information: name, last name, address, email address, type and extent of infringement (date, time, etc.) via the contact form at www.inside.fifa.com/organisation/contact-fifa.

9. MODIFICATIONS AND INTERRUPTIONS

9.1 FIFA reserves the right at any time to modify or discontinue, temporarily or permanently, the FIFA Digital Platforms, the Services, and the Content (or any part thereof) with or without notice. You hereby agree that FIFA shall not be held liable to You or to any third party for any modification, suspension or discontinuance of the FIFA Digital Platforms, Services and/or Content. Although FIFA will take reasonable care in ensuring that the FIFA Digital Platforms, Services, and Content are up to date, they may be out of date at any given time, and FIFA is under no obligation to update them.

Any modification, suspension or discontinuance of the FIFA Digital Platforms, Services and/or Content shall not affect any rights and obligations applicable to You as a result of You having completed an application or transaction to purchase tickets and/or other ticket-related products on the FIFA Ticketing Platform.

10. DATA PROTECTION POLICY

By accessing or using the FIFA Digital Platforms, or submitting Your personal information to the FIFA Digital Platforms, You agree to FIFA’s use of such data in accordance with the FIFA Data Protection Policy set out at www.fifa.com/legal/privacy-policy (“Data Protection Policy”).

11. DISCLAIMERS

11.1 IF YOU ACCESS AND USE OUR FIFA DIGITAL PLATFORMS, YOU DO SO AT YOUR SOLE RISK. THE FIFA DIGITAL PLATFORMS, SERVICES, AND CONTENT (INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION USER SUBMISSION OR THIRD-PARTY CONTENT) ARE PROVIDED ON AN “AS IS” AND “AS AVAILABLE” BASIS. FIFA EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS, AND YOU WAIVE, ALL WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, WHETHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED IN CONNECTION THEREWITH, INCLUDING, AND WITHOUT LIMITATION, IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NON-INFRINGEMENT OF THIRD-PARTY RIGHTS.

11.2 FIFA MAKES NO WARRANTY OR REPRESENTATION THAT: (i) THE FIFA DIGITAL PLATFORMS, SERVICES AND CONTENT WILL MEET YOUR REQUIREMENTS; (ii) THE FIFA DIGITAL PLATFORMS, SERVICES AND CONTENT WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, TIMELY, SECURE, OR ERROR-FREE; (iii) THE RESULTS THAT MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE USE OF THE FIFA DIGITAL PLATFORMS, SERVICES OR CONTENT WILL BE ACCURATE OR RELIABLE; (iv) THE QUALITY OF ANY PRODUCTS, SERVICES, INFORMATION, OR OTHER MATERIAL PURCHASED, OBTAINED BY OR AVAILABLE TO YOU THROUGH THE FIFA DIGITAL PLATFORMS, SERVICES OR THE CONTENT WILL MEET YOUR EXPECTATIONS; AND (V) ANY ERRORS IN THE CONTENT WILL BE CORRECTED.

11.3 DOWNLOADING OR OBTAINING ANY MATERIAL THROUGH THE USE OF THE FIFA DIGITAL PLATFORMS, SERVICES OR CONTENT SHALL BE DONE AT YOUR OWN DISCRETION AND RISK. YOU WILL BE SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY DAMAGE TO YOUR COMPUTER SYSTEM OR LOSS OF DATA THAT RESULTS FROM DOWNLOADING ANY SUCH MATERIAL.

11.4 COMMENTARY AND OTHER MATERIALS POSTED BY FIFA ON THE FIFA DIGITAL PLATFORMS, SERVICES, AND CONTENT ARE NOT INTENDED TO BE CONSIDERED TO BE RELIABLE ADVICE, EXCEPT WHERE DIRECTLY RELATING TO THE PURCHASE, SALE OR RESALE OF TICKETS AND/OR TICKET-RELATED PRODUCTS. NO INFORMATION, WHETHER ORAL OR WRITTEN, OBTAINED BY YOU FROM FIFA, OR THROUGH OR FROM THE FIFA DIGITAL PLATFORMS, SERVICES OR CONTENT, OTHER THAN INFORMATION DIRECTLY RELATING TO THE PURCHASE, SALE OR RESALE OF TICKETS AND/OR TICKET-RELATED PRODUCTS (IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE APPLICABLE TERMS AND CONDITIONS), SHALL CREATE ANY WARRANTY OR OTHER OBLIGATION NOT EXPRESSLY STATED IN THE TERMS, AND FIFA DISCLAIMS ALL LIABILITY AND RESPONSIBILITY ARISING FROM ANY RELIANCE PLACED UPON SUCH MATERIALS BY ANY VISITOR TO THE FIFA DIGITAL PLATFORMS OR BY ANYONE WHO MAY BE INFORMED OF ANY OF ITS SERVICES OR CONTENT.

12. INDEMNIFICATION

You hereby agree to indemnify and hold FIFA and its subsidiaries, affiliates, licensors, licensees, officers, agents, co-branders and other partners, and employees, harmless from any and all liabilities, losses, damages, claims, penalties, fines, costs and expenses, including, and without limitation, reasonable legal fees, that may arise in connection with: (i) Your use of and access to the FIFA Digital Platforms, Services or Content, including, and without limitation, any User Submission or Third-Party Content, as well as Your connection to the FIFA Digital Platforms, Services or FIFA Content; (ii) Your failure to comply with any provision of the Terms; or (iii) any claim by a third party that any of Your User Submissions or any other use of the FIFA Digital Platforms, Services or Content by You infringes any intellectual property, other proprietary or privacy rights of such third party or has otherwise caused damage to a third party.

13. LIMITATION OF LIABILITY

13.1 You expressly acknowledge and agree that FIFA shall not be liable for any direct, indirect, incidental, special, consequential or exemplary damages, including, but not limited to, damages for loss of profits, goodwill, use, data or other intangible losses (even if FIFA has been advised of the possibility of such damages) regardless of the form of action, whether in contract, tort, strict liability or otherwise, including, without limitation, in relation to: (i) the use of or the inability to use the FIFA Digital Platforms, Services or Content; (ii) the cost of the procurement of substitute goods and services incurred through any goods, data, information or services being purchased or obtained, messages received or transactions entered into through or from the FIFA Digital Platforms; (iii) unauthorised access to, or alteration of, Your transmissions of data; (iv) statements or the conduct of any third party on the FIFA Digital Platforms, Services or Content; (v) the impact of the FIFA Digital Platforms, Services or FIFA Content and any of the FIFA Digital Platforms, Services or Content linked to them and any materials posted on them; or (vi) any other matter relating to the FIFA Digital Platforms, Services or Content.

13.2 You agree that, regardless of any statute or law to the contrary, any claim or cause of action arising out of, or related to, the use of the FIFA Digital Platforms, Services or FIFA Content, must be filed within one (1) year of such claim or cause of action.

14. EXCLUSIONS AND LIMITATIONS

Some jurisdictions do not allow the exclusion of certain warranties or the limitation or exclusion of liability for incidental or consequential damages. Accordingly, some of the above limitations under sections 12 and 13 may not apply to You, although they shall apply to the maximum extent permitted by law.

Nothing in these Terms shall affect the statutory rights of any consumer or exclude or restrict any liability for death or personal injury arising from the negligence or fraud by FIFA or any other liability (e.g. for intent or gross negligence), which cannot be excluded or limited under applicable law.

15. GENERAL INFORMATION

15.1 In the event that the provisions of these Terms conflict with the provisions of third-party terms of service on the FIFA Digital Platforms, the provisions of these Terms shall prevail.

15.2 Any failure by FIFA to exercise or enforce any right or provision of the Terms shall not constitute a waiver of such right or provision.

15.3 If any provision of the Terms is found to be invalid, the parties nevertheless agree that the parties' intentions, as reflected in the provision, shall be given effect to the fullest extent practicable, and the other provisions of the Terms remain in full force and effect. The section titles in the Terms are for convenience only and have no legal or contractual effect.

15.4 You may not assign or transfer any of Your rights or obligations, or subcontract the performance of any of Your obligations, under these Terms. FIFA may assign or transfer any right or obligation, or subcontract the performance of any of its obligations, under these Terms to any third party at any time without Your consent.

15.5 The Terms and the relationship between You and FIFA shall be governed by the substantive laws of Switzerland. All disputes in connection with these Terms are to be resolved by the Court of Commerce (Handelsgericht) in Zurich.

15.6 These Terms have been drafted in English and have been translated into other languages. In the event of any discrepancy between the English and the translated texts, the English text shall prevail and be used to solve doubts of interpretation.

16. VIOLATIONS