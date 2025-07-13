In December 2023, the FIFA Council confirmed key decisions in relation to the first 32-team Mundial de Clubes FIFA, which will be played in the United States from 15 June to 13 July 2025 and will feature the top clubs from each of the six confederations. The first edition of the Mundial de Clubes FIFA will have a significant impact on the 2023-2026 cycle budget, and on the detailed budget for 2025. As the preparations are still ongoing, the detailed budget for 2025 presented in this report does not yet include the 2025 edition of the Mundial de Clubes FIFA. A revised budget for both of these periods will be presented and ratified at an extraordinary FIFA Congress that is currently planned to be held in late 2024. The detailed budget for 2025 was ratified by the FIFA Finance Committee and FIFA Council in March 2024, with the final approval due to be granted by the 74th FIFA Congress in Bangkok in May 2024. The 2025 budget has been prepared in accordance with IFRS rules and principles. By applying IFRS 15, FIFA recognises the respective revenue and expenses in the year when the tournament or event is delivered. The following section focuses on the key highlights of the detailed budget for 2025.