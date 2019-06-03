Just Fontaine 1933-2023

Frenchman Just Fontaine’s career was cut short by injury, but his name was already firmly written in football’s history books by then. The striker netted an unsurpassed 13 goals at the 1958 FIFA World Cup finals in Sweden, a feat all the more remarkable given that he had made the French squad as a reserve striker with few expectations of playing in the tournament. He had a strong partnership with Raymond Kopa, with Fontaine’s pace and anticipation serving as perfect fodder for Kopa. Having expected to deputise for Reims striker René Bliard at the tournament, Fontaine even had to borrow a pair of boots for the opening game against Paraguay, after his own were deemed not to be up for the job following an injury to Bliard. Fontaine was born in Marrakech to a Spanish mother, Maria, and a French father, Delphin Fontaine. He was raised with his six siblings in Casablanca before being scouted by Nice, who took him to France in 1953. He won his first international cap aged 20 in a World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg, a moment he duly marked by scoring a hat-trick. However, he did not get his next cap until 1956, against Hungary in Paris, where France lost 2-1. Fontaine did not play for the national team for another year. He featured against Hungary in Budapest in 1957 and then did not play for France until March 1958, when he scored against Spain – a goal that earned him his place in the 1958 World Cup squad. By that point, he had been at Reims for two years, where he was top scorer in the French league in 1957-1958 and 1958-1959. In 1959, he and his international team-mate Kopa found themselves on opposite sides in a European Cup final – Kopa for Real Madrid, with the Spanish outfit winning 2‑0 in Stuttgart. Some consolation for the defeat lay in the fact that Fontaine was the leading scorer in that year’s tournament, with a total of ten goals. Kopa was later signed by Reims and the two played up front together. Injury forced Fontaine into premature retirement in 1962, after twice breaking his leg.