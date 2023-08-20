Annual Report 2023

Annual Report 2023
Highlights
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 20: Esther Gonzalez of Spain kisses the FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy after the team's victory in the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia. (Photo by Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Annual Report 2023
Roll of honour
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - DECEMBER 20: FIFA President Gianni Infantino poses for a portrait on December 20, 2022 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Executive forewords
FIFA President's foreword
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - OCTOBER 04: FIFA Secretary General ad interim Mattias Grafström poses for a portrait on December 4, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Executive forewords
FIFA Secretary General ad interim's foreword
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 17: FIFA President Gianni Infantino (R) presents flowers to FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura during a FIFA Council Meeting on December 17, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Executive forewords
A message from Fatma Samoura
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JUNE 23: FIFA President Gianni Infantino during a photo shoot at HoF, Home of FIFA on June 23, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Executive forewords
Looking ahead
Annual Report 2023
2023 at a glance
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 19: Moderator Amy Duggan with Panellists FIFA Legends Jill Ellis, Ian Wright OBE and Melissa Ortiz during Pillar 5: Showcase The Game - Preview of the FIFA Women's World Cup Final as part of the FIFA Women's Football Convention at the International Convention Centre, Darling Harbour on August 19, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia. (Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Annual Report 2023
Around FIFA
Annual Report 2023
Competitions
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - OCTOBER 04: FIFA Council takes key decisions on FIFA World Cup editions in 2030 and 2034 at its meeting held by videoconference HoF, Home of FIFA on October 04, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Annual Report 2023
Governance
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 20: Ivana Andres of Spain and teammates celebrate with the FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy following victory in the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Annual Report 2023
Financials
Bobby Charlton in action for England during the FIFA World Cup Final between England and West Germany at Wembley Stadium in London, 30th July 1966. England won 4-2 after extra time. (Photo by Rolls Press/Popperfoto via Getty Images/Getty Images)
Annual Report 2023
In memoriam