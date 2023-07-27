This growth goes hand in hand with the development of football at all levels. The new FIFA Forward 3.0 Programme will be a driving force behind that, and it now has even more financial vigour than ever before. Thanks to a 29% increase on the 2.0 version, the total funds available for direct development in football have risen to USD 2,250 million for this cycle. FIFA is able to provide such a high level of support thanks to its own financial stability. The balance sheet remains very strong and healthy with sufficient liquidity. At the end of 2023, FIFA’s total assets amounted to USD 5,490 million, with the vast majority in cash and financial assets (86%). Reserves also remained at a highly satisfactory level (USD 3,565 million), well above the budgeted amount. All of this means that FIFA has a solid platform from which it can continue its efforts to build the beautiful game while also possessing the ability to react quickly and decisively to provide support whenever it is required, for the good of everyone in football, wherever they are in the world.