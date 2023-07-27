Record investment in women’s football
FIFA entered the new four-year cycle with an unprecedented financial cushion. Twelve months on, I’m delighted to be able to say that our financial position continues to be very solid.
FIFA’s revenue in 2023 exceeded the budget by 45% (USD 363 million) and was 53% higher (USD 404 million) than in 2019, the equivalent year in the previous cycle. Meanwhile, FIFA’s commitment to football was demonstrated by its record investment in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ and by its increased contributions to the FIFA Forward Programme. The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand was undoubtedly a huge success, and FIFA underlined its unwavering support for women’s football by trebling its financial contributions to players, participating member associations and the clubs of players who took part in the tournament, from USD 50 million in 2019 to an all-time high of USD 152 million in 2023. The tournament was without question a game-changer and a source of inspiration for millions of fans worldwide.
This growth goes hand in hand with the development of football at all levels. The new FIFA Forward 3.0 Programme will be a driving force behind that, and it now has even more financial vigour than ever before. Thanks to a 29% increase on the 2.0 version, the total funds available for direct development in football have risen to USD 2,250 million for this cycle. FIFA is able to provide such a high level of support thanks to its own financial stability. The balance sheet remains very strong and healthy with sufficient liquidity. At the end of 2023, FIFA’s total assets amounted to USD 5,490 million, with the vast majority in cash and financial assets (86%). Reserves also remained at a highly satisfactory level (USD 3,565 million), well above the budgeted amount. All of this means that FIFA has a solid platform from which it can continue its efforts to build the beautiful game while also possessing the ability to react quickly and decisively to provide support whenever it is required, for the good of everyone in football, wherever they are in the world.
Alejandro Domínguez Chairperson of the Finance Committee