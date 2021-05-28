Purpose
In line with FIFA’s objective to accelerate the professionalisation of women’s football on and off the pitch, the Women’s Football Professionalisation team work with member associations to develop strong and sustainable clubs and leagues.
As part of the Women’s Development Programme, FIFA works one-on-one with member associations to establish club licensing frameworks for women’s football competitions.
In order to develop an in-depth understanding of the elite women’s football landscape, FIFA is committed to monitoring and analysing the global landscape of clubs and leagues, with a view to evolving the regulatory framework that surrounds the women’s game.
As a result of the research and analysis undertaken, FIFA regularly publishes resources in order to help guide key decisions shaping the future development and professionalisation of women’s football.