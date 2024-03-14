23. Financial assets

in TUSD
31 Dec 2023
31 Dec 2022
|Debt securities
|2,428,086
|1,700,159
|Deposits
|584,095
|314,395
|Equity investment funds
|106,113
|86,970
|Loans to third parties
|0
|736,743
|Loans to member associations and confederations
|16,871
|17,477
|Current financial assets
|3,135,165
|2,855,744
|Debt securities
|1,109,591
|1,079,325
|Loans to member associations and confederations
|95,350
|100,571
|Loans to related parties
|785
|784
|Non-current financial assets
|1,205,726
|1,180,680
|Total financial assets
|4,340,891
|4,036,424
FIFA’s financial assets are invested in short-term and long-term bonds, equity investment funds, loans and deposits. Under stage 3 of the COVID-19 Relief Plan, loans are granted to member associations and confederations. Member associations are able to apply for interest-free loans of up to 35% of their audited annual revenues, with a minimum loan of USD 0.5 million and a maximum loan of USD 5 million being available. These loans are initially recognised at fair value, i.e. the current value of the expected future cash flows discounted at a market-related interest rate. As at 31 December 2023, FIFA had an outstanding loan of USD 0.8 million (2022: USD 0.8 million) due from a key member of management.