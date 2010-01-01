As part of its commitment to transparency and good governance, FIFA publishes the consolidated financial report every year and adheres strictly to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) to prepare its annual financial statements. FIFA continues to be in a healthy and sustainable financial position and to set the standard among sports organisations for transparent, efficient and thorough reporting of its accounts.
According to the FIFA Statutes, the auditors shall audit the annual financial statements, including the consolidated financial statements, and present a report to the Congress in accordance with the applicable Swiss law. The auditors are appointed for a period of three years. The report of statutory auditor PwC to the FIFA Congress on the consolidated financial statements for 2023 can be downloaded here.
In line with the FIFA Statutes, the Governance, Audit and Compliance Committee is responsible for ensuring the completeness and reliability of the financial accounting and reviewing the consolidated financial statements and the external auditors’ report. The Governance, Audit and Compliance Committee’s report on the consolidated financial statements for 2023 to the FIFA Congress can be downloaded here.