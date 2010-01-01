in TUSD
Note
2023
2022
|Net result for the year
|-390,538
|2,367,883
|Depreciation
|[21-22]
|34,534
|33,372
|Net financial result
|[14]
|-222,589
|-31,877
|Other non-cash items
|-161
|-25
|Taxes and duties
|[15]
|495
|22,716
|(Increase)/Decrease in receivables
|147,566
|39,949
|(Increase)/Decrease in prepaid expenses and accrued income
|53,112
|202,557
|(Increase)/Decrease in derivative financial assets and liabilities
|3,419
|61,182
|(Increase)/Decrease in inventories
|-35,558
|3,345
|(Increase)/Decrease in contract assets
|137,807
|-106,504
|Increase/(Decrease) in payables
|-574,514
|550,531
|Increase/(Decrease) in accrued expenses and deferred income
|-540,526
|850,818
|Increase/(Decrease) in contract liabilities
|193,771
|-2,410,682
|Increase/(Decrease) in provisions
|-551
|-120,196
|Taxes and duties paid
|-16,464
|-3,296
|Net cash (used)/generated by operating activities
|-1,210,197
|1,459,773
|Purchase of property and equipment
|[21]
|-2,700
|-3,692
|Purchase of intangible assets
|[22]
|-1,665
|-12,307
|Investment in financial assets
|-10,052,093
|-9,439,027
|Repayments and sale of financial assets
|9,862,528
|8,847,149
|Interest received
|98,901
|45,056
|Net cash (used)/generated in investing activities
|-95,031
|-562,821
|Interest paid
|-5,258
|-7,105
|Repayment of lease liabilities
|-9,429
|-9,858
|Net cash (used)/generated in financing activities
|-14,687
|-16,963
|Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
|-1,319,915
|879,989
|Cash and cash equivalents as at 1 January
|[16]
|1,708,102
|832,089
|Effect of exchange rate fluctuations
|3,737
|-3,976
|Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|-1,319,915
|879,989
|Cash and cash equivalents as at 31 December
|[16]
|391,924
|1,708,102