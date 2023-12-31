2023 financial statements

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

in TUSD
Note
2023
2022
REVENUE
Revenue from television broadcasting rights[1]267,2202,958,352
Revenue from marketing rights[2]455,9161,424,524
Revenue from licensing rights[3]181,177270,397
Revenue from hospitality rights and ticket sales[4]80,157929,016
Other revenue[5]126,81462,072
Other income[6]58,365124,852
Total revenue and other income1,169,6495,769,213
EXPENSES
Competitions & Events[7]-746,622-2,005,358
Development & Education[8]-681,618-1,038,113
Football Governance[9]-58,045-40,278
Total expenses from football activities-1,486,285-3,083,749
FIFA Governance & Administration[10]-204,042-186,237
Marketing & TV Broadcasting[11]-57,924-132,396
Total expenses from administrative activities-261,966-318,633
COVID-19 Relief Plan – grants (stage 3)[12]-1,500-6,500
Expected credit losses of receivables and contract assets[13]-32,530-1,609
Total other expenses-34,030-8,109
Result before taxes and financial result-612,6312,358,722
Taxes and duties[15]-495-22,716
Financial income and costs, net[14]222,58931,877
Net result for the year-390,5382,367,883
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Remeasurements of post-employment benefit obligations[32]-32,63055,537
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss
Foreign currency translation differences2,118-760
Net gain/(loss) on cash flow hedges[31]-5,587-13,884
Net gain/(loss) on debt instruments at FVOCI20,070-75,587
Total other comprehensive income-16,029-34,694
Total comprehensive income for the year-406,5672,333,189
Net result for the year-390,5382,367,883
Allocation to restricted reserves390,538-2,367,883
Result for the year after allocation00

Notes

The notes form an integral part of FIFA’s consolidated financial statements for 2023.

Consolidated balance sheet

The consolidated balance sheet summarises FIFA’s assets, liabilities and reserves as at 31 December 2023 and 31 December 2022.

