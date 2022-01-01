2023 financial statements

Consolidated statement of changes in reserves

in TUSD
Association capital
Cash flow hedge reserves
Translation reserves
Fair value reserves of financial assets at FVOCI
Restricted reserves
Total reserves
Balance as at 1 January 20224,10426,139315-6,9171,614,4291,638,070
Net result for the year00002,367,8832,367,883
Remeasurement of post-employment benefit obligations000055,53755,537
Foreign currency translation differences00-76000-760
Fair value gain/(loss) on cash flow hedges035,90000035,900
Fair value gain/(loss) on debt instruments at FVOCI000-80,3510-80,351
Reclassified to statement of profit or loss0-49,78404,7640-45,020
Total comprehensive income for the year0-13,884-760-75,5872,423,4202,333,189
Balance as at 31 December 20224,10412,255-445-82,5044,037,8493,971,259
in TUSD
Association capital
Cash flow hedge reserves
Translation reserves
Fair value reserves of financial assets at FVOCI
Restricted reserves
Total reserves
Balance as at 1 January 20234,10412,255-445-82,5044,037,8493,971,259
Net result for the year0000-390,538-390,538
Remeasurement of post-employment benefit obligations0000-32,630-32,630
Foreign currency translation differences002,118002,118
Fair value gain/(loss) on cash flow hedges0-1,574000-1,574
Fair value gain/(loss) on debt instruments at FVOCI00016,952016,952
Reclassified to statement of profit or loss0003,11803,118
Transfer of cash flow hedge reserves to contract liabilities0-4,013000-4,013
Total comprehensive income for the year0-5,5872,11820,070-423,168-406,567
Balance as at 31 December 20234,1046,6681,673-62,4343,614,6813,564,692

Please see Note 31 – Hedging activities and derivative financial instruments for detailed information on the hedge accounting. Please see Note 32 – Personnel expenses for detailed information relating to the remeasurement of post-employment benefit obligations.

