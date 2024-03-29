Information
Official Sitewww.uefa.com
Address
Route de Genève 46,
1260 NYON
Switzerland
Phone: +41-848/00 27 27
Fax: +41-848/01 27 27
Media Phone:+41-848/04 27 27
President
Aleksander CEFERIN
Slovenia
Senior Vice President
Karl-Erik NILSSON
Sweden
Vice President
Armand DUKA
Albania
David GILL
England
Gabriele GRAVINA
Italy
Laura McALLISTER
Wales
Zbigniew BONIEK
Poland
General Secretary
Theodore THEODORIDIS
Greece
Treasurer
David GILL
England
