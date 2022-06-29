Bosnian and Herzegovinian Football Association

Bosnian and Herzegovinian Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.nfsbih.ba

Address

Bulevar Meše Selimovića 95,

71000 SARAJEVO

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Contact

Phone: +387-33/276 676

Email:info_nsbih@nsbih.ba

Fax: +387-33/444 332

Organisation

President

Vico ZELJKOVIC

Vice President

Irfan DURIC

Ivan BEUS

General Secretary

Adnan DZEMIDZIC

Treasurer

Neso BOROVCANIN

Media And Communication Manager

Slavica PECIKOZA

Technical Director

Darko LJUBOJEVIC

National Coach Men

Savo MILOSEVIC

National Coach Women

Samira HUREM

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Elmir PILAV

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Tarik KECO

Referee Coordinator

Tarik KECO

Futsal Coordinator

Murat JAHA

Bosnia and Herzegovina Ranking

Bosnia and Herzegovina Men's Ranking
Bosnia and Herzegovina Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
69
United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates
1355.55
70
Jordan
Jordan
Jordan
1343.60
71
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina
1343.32
72
Montenegro
Montenegro
Montenegro
1342.64
73
Iceland
Iceland
Iceland
1342.57

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
61
IR Iran
IR Iran
IR Iran
1412.45
62
Türkiye
Türkiye
Türkiye
1404.24
63
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina
1401.01
64
Ghana
Ghana
Ghana
1393.99
65
Zambia
Zambia
Zambia
1390.54

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Bosnian and Herzegovinian Football Association

Updates from the Bosnian and Herzegovinian Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

