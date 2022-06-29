Bosnian and Herzegovinian Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.nfsbih.ba
Address
Bulevar Meše Selimovića 95,
71000 SARAJEVO
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Contact
Phone: +387-33/276 676
Email:info_nsbih@nsbih.ba
Fax: +387-33/444 332
Organisation
President
Vico ZELJKOVIC
Vice President
Irfan DURIC
Ivan BEUS
General Secretary
Adnan DZEMIDZIC
Treasurer
Neso BOROVCANIN
Media And Communication Manager
Slavica PECIKOZA
Technical Director
Darko LJUBOJEVIC
National Coach Men
Savo MILOSEVIC
National Coach Women
Samira HUREM
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Elmir PILAV
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Tarik KECO
Referee Coordinator
Tarik KECO
Futsal Coordinator
Murat JAHA
Bosnia and Herzegovina Ranking
Bosnia and Herzegovina Men's Ranking
Bosnia and Herzegovina Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
69
United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates
1355.55
70
Jordan
Jordan
1343.60
71
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina
1343.32
72
Montenegro
Montenegro
1342.64
73
Iceland
Iceland
1342.57
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
61
IR Iran
IR Iran
1412.45
62
Türkiye
Türkiye
1404.24
63
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina
1401.01
64
Ghana
Ghana
1393.99
65
Zambia
Zambia
1390.54
15 Mar 2024
