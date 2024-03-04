German Football Association
Official Sitewww.dfb.de
Address
DFB-Campus,
Kennedyallee 274,
60528 FRANKFURT AM MAIN
Germany
Phone: +49-69/678 80
Email:info@dfb.de
Fax: +49-69/678 8266
President
Bernd NEUENDORF
Vice President
Hans-Joachim WATZKE
Ronny ZIMMERMANN
General Secretary
Heike ULLRICH
Treasurer
Stephan GRUNWALD
Media And Communication Manager
Steffen SIMON
Technical Director
Andreas RETTIG
National Coach Men
Julian NAGELSMANN
National Coach Women
Horst HRUBESCH
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Udo PENSSLER BEYER
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Moiken WOLK
Referee Coordinator
Lutz Michael FROEHLICH
Germany Ranking
Germany Men's Ranking
Germany Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
14
Colombia
Colombia
1655.29
15
Mexico
Mexico
1652.70
16
Germany
Germany
1631.22
17
Senegal
Senegal
1620.74
18
Japan
Japan
1614.33
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
3
France
France
2018.81
4
USA
USA
2011.20
5
Germany
Germany
2005.24
6
Sweden
Sweden
1998.57
7
Japan
Japan
1982.52
15 Mar 2024
