German Football Association

German Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.dfb.de

Address

DFB-Campus,

Kennedyallee 274,

60528 FRANKFURT AM MAIN

Germany

Contact

Phone: +49-69/678 80

Email:info@dfb.de

Fax: +49-69/678 8266

Organisation

President

Bernd NEUENDORF

Vice President

Hans-Joachim WATZKE

Ronny ZIMMERMANN

General Secretary

Heike ULLRICH

Treasurer

Stephan GRUNWALD

Media And Communication Manager

Steffen SIMON

Technical Director

Andreas RETTIG

National Coach Men

Julian NAGELSMANN

National Coach Women

Horst HRUBESCH

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Udo PENSSLER BEYER

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Moiken WOLK

Referee Coordinator

Lutz Michael FROEHLICH

Germany Ranking

Germany Men's Ranking
Germany Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
14
Colombia
Colombia
Colombia
1655.29
15
Mexico
Mexico
Mexico
1652.70
16
Germany
Germany
Germany
1631.22
17
Senegal
Senegal
Senegal
1620.74
18
Japan
Japan
Japan
1614.33

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
3
France
France
France
2018.81
4
USA
USA
USA
2011.20
5
Germany
Germany
Germany
2005.24
6
Sweden
Sweden
Sweden
1998.57
7
Japan
Japan
Japan
1982.52

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the German Football Association

Updates from the German Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

RABAT, MOROCCO - FEBRUARY 11: During the FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022 Final match between Real Madrid and Al Hilal at Prince Moulay Abdellah on February 11, 2023 in Rabat, Morocco. (Photo by Angel Martinez - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Goal 10. FIFA World Cup in 2025: Best club in the world
Asia and Europe take centre stage in FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ qualification race
4 Mar 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 18: during the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 semi final between Fluminense and Al Ahly FC at King Abdullah Sports City on December 18, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Tournaments
FIFA launches online tool to track race to Mundial de Clubes FIFA 25™
28 Feb 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 18: A general view of the stadium during the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 Semi Final match between Fluminense and Al Ahly at King Abdullah Sports City on December 18, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Tournaments & Events
Race for Mundial de Clubes FIFA™ qualification heats up around the globe
28 Feb 2024
ROME, ITALY - JULY 8: Andreas Brehme of West Germany (centre) celebrates after scoring the winning goal with a penalty kick during the 1990 FIFA World Cup Final between West Germany and Argentina at the Stadio Olimpico on July 8, 1990 in Rome, Italy. Teammates Jurgen Klinsmann (left) and Pierre Littbarski rush to congratulate him. (Photo by Paul Popper/Popperfoto via Getty Images/Getty Images)
Germany
A tribute to Andreas Brehme: 1960 - 2024
19 Feb 2024
2023 edition of the Global Transfer Report
Legal
Club spending on international transfer fees reaches all-time record in 2023
30 Jan 2024
Related Stories
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 20: The FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy is displayed prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Women's World Cup™
FIFA to visit FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ bidding member associations
1974 World Cup Final, Munich, West Germany, 7th July, 1974, West Germany 2 v Holland 1, West German captain Franz Beckenbauer holds aloft the trophy as his team become World Champions for the second time in history (Photo by Popperfoto via Getty Images/Getty Images)
Obituaries
A tribute to Franz Beckenbauer: 1945-2024
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 20: The FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy is displayed prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™
Three bid books submitted for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - APRIL 24: Anouschka Bernhard during the FTC Women's Football Filming at HoF, Home of FIFA on April 24, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Coach Education Scholarships
Anouschka Bernhard: From mentee to mentor
TANGER MED, MOROCCO - FEBRUARY 04: during the FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022 2nd Round match between Seattle Sounders FC and Al Ahly SC at Stade Ibn-Batouta on February 04, 2023 in Tanger Med, Morocco. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Unites the World
"Keep fighting Ian" - Football Unites the World in Kiel
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 08: Observers Programme: Site Tour at FIFA Fan Festival on August 08, 2023 in Sydney/Gadigal, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
Observer programme delivers successful session at the FIFA Women’s World Cup™